Promoting Equality: Women in Sports- Arin Wright photographed by Thomas Chadwick

News provided by

Thomas Chadwick

30 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

Arin Wright photographed by Thomas Chadwick

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where gender equality is a focal point of global discussions, we must acknowledge the vital role of women in sports and the pressing need for fair pay and dedicated resources for female athletes. 

Female athletes often face systemic inequalities, pay disparities, limited exposure, and reduced sponsorship opportunities. And a topic that is rarely touched on is the challenge of starting a family.

Continue Reading
Arin Wright with her son, Grady in the Redstars locker room
Arin Wright with her son, Grady in the Redstars locker room

Women must strategically time their pregnancies to coincide with the off-season. Also, their rigorous training schedules make nurturing their newborns difficult. 

The fear that pregnancy could end a female athlete's career is a harsh reality that looms. The physical changes and temporary hiatus from training due to pregnancy create setbacks in an athlete's competitive edge. This is a best-case scenario when the pregnancy and birth have no complications.

Arin Wright, a left-back for the Chicago Redstars soccer team, met a challenge that threatened to end her career when her first baby was born by cesarian.

Finding a physical therapist specializing in cesarian recovery and re-entry into elite sports is relatively impossible.

Because of this, it's rare that women who have had this surgery return to sport at all.

In Arin's case, she found only one example who had recovered from a cesarean surgery: Serena Williams. It was suggested Arin reach out to Williams to learn how she rehabilitated. It was an objectively impossible ask.

Women need to be paid more adequately to support their families and seek out specialized experts to guide their re-entry into elite sports. 

It is crucial for sports organizations and governing bodies to implement fair pay structures that reflect an athlete's skill, accomplishments, and impact on the sport. Additionally, women need resources that address the stresses that pregnancy and motherhood create. Providing access to training facilities, resources, and exposure will foster an environment where female athletes can thrive and inspire future generations.

Wright's incredible journey highlights her triumph and underscores the pressing need for greater support, resources, and understanding of female athletes' unique challenges, particularly in family planning and post-pregnancy recovery. Her resilience serves as an inspiration for improved support systems within the sports community, ensuring that all female athletes have the opportunity to flourish both on and off the field.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Chadwick

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.