Promoting Excellence in Simio's Management Team

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio LLC, provider of leading-edge solutions for the design, emulation and scheduling of complex systems, announced the promotion of three of their key managers - Renee Thiesing, Gerrit Zaayman and Tony Innamorato - to new positions of authority within the company.

As Simio's new Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Renee Thiesing has the primary responsibility for establishing and building strategic business and technology partnerships globally. Renee originally graduated from the University of Michigan and Auburn University with a BS and MS of industrial engineering. Renee's invaluable experience in management and consulting for software companies across several industries led to her initial role as a Simio senior application engineer in which she provided customer training in the fields of healthcare, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, food production and aerospace.

As Vice President of Scheduling and Digital Transformation, Gerrit Zaayman's rich experience in process, supply chain and workflow simulation will allow him to lead Simio forward into the 4th Industrial Revolution. Following his Bachelor's degree in electronic engineering, Mr. Zaayman specialized in process and workflow simulation, Business Process Reengineering and Artificial Intelligence. He has experience in bringing the SIMAN and Arena simulation systems to the market, as well as having taken the roles of director of sales and marketing at Softeon and of country manager for i2 Technologies in South Africa.

In his new role as Vice President of Customer Solutions, Tony Innamorato now leads all of Simio's client-facing projects and manages key project stakeholder relationships. With an MBA from Wharton, five years in Navy Special Operations and experience as an engagement manager at McKinsey, Mr. Innamorato is now responsible for delivering successful scheduling and simulation solutions to maximize Simio's value in the workplace.

Simio LLC was founded in 2005 by a highly experienced team. Founder and CEO of Simio LLC, C. Dennis Pegden, Ph.D., has over three decades experience in simulation and scheduling and has been widely recognized as an industry leader. He led in the development of SLAM (marketed by Pritsker and Associates) and then founded Systems Modeling Corporation. Dennis led the creation of the market-leading simulation products SIMAN® and Arena®, as well as, the finite capacity scheduling product Tempo. Now Simio is a market leading, 4th generation simulation product with patents for flexible object design and scheduling risk analysis. Simio object design eliminates text based coding for building models and planners can predict the risk in their detailed production schedules. Simio's unified model works for both facility design and managing daily operations. To learn more, visit Simio.com.

The combined experience added to Simio's management team in these latest promotions ensures that Simio LLC provides continued excellence through simulation and scheduling tools.

SOURCE Simio LLC

