Promoting Safety: April Designated as National Safe Digging Month

GLADSTONE, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every April serves as a pivotal reminder for individuals, communities, and organizations to prioritize safety when digging into the ground. National Safe Digging Month highlights the significance of responsible digging practices to prevent unintentional damage to underground utilities.

With spring in full bloom and numerous construction projects underway, taking precautions before digging can save lives, prevent property damage, and uphold the integrity of essential infrastructure such as water, gas, electricity, and telecommunications lines.

Colored paint and flags used by utility owners represent the location and type of buried utility service on job sites.

The initiative, recognized across the nation, aims to raise awareness about the importance of contacting local utility companies before breaking ground on any project involving excavation or digging. By calling 811 or visiting missdig811.org to request utility locates, individuals can ensure that buried lines are marked to avoid accidental hits and potential hazards.

"Safe digging practices are crucial in safeguarding both public safety and the environment. National Safe Digging Month serves as a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize safety, follow guidelines, and mitigate risks associated with excavation activities," emphasized MISS DIG 811 President & CEO, Nick Bonstell.

Throughout April, educational initiatives, digital campaigns, and community outreach programs will underscore the message of safe digging practices. By embracing these guidelines, individuals can play a proactive role in preserving the infrastructure that sustains our daily lives.

Join us in advocating for safe digging habits this National Safe Digging Month. Let's dig with caution, respect the markings, and ensure a secure and thriving community for all.

For more information and resources on safe digging practices, visit missdig811.org.

