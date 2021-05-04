Promotion and Key Hire in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Sotheby's International Realty announces the promotion of Michael Babbitt to Chief Operations Officer and the hiring of Lincoln Reichen to lead the Lake Oswego market as Managing Principal Broker.

"Michael Babbitt knows the Portland market inside and out. He has built a highly supportive and caring culture that our brokers cherish. In his elevated role as Chief Operations Officer, Michael will execute company-wide initiatives on providing our brokers the absolute highest level of support available in the real estate industry." – Deb Tebbs CEO/Founder

In addition to Michael's operational and sales management over the last four years at Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, he also has a decade of experience in the legal profession, starting as a paralegal and eventually managing a law firm. There is hardly a legal issue that can arise during the buying or selling of a property that Michael has not encountered.

To elevate the leadership team in Portland, Lincoln Reichen has been hired to lead the firm in the Lake Oswego market.

Lincoln leaves the Beaverton office of REMAX/Equity Group after fifteen years, where he hired and coached dozens of agents to grow their business.

"Lincoln Reichen adds another dimension to our sales leadership team in Portland. With his stellar reputation in the industry and track record of empowering brokers, he is the right addition at the right time that will help boost our market share and attract even more talented brokers." – Michael Babbitt, Chief Operations Officer

"Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is for anyone wanting to take their business to the next level. With a true global network, a dynamic local leadership team, an in-house marketing, and technology team, I will have incredible support to lead and attract the best brokers in the Lake Oswego area." - Lincoln Reichen, Managing Principal Broker – Lake Oswego office

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty has become the most effective real estate brokerage serving Oregon and SW Washington.

$2.6 billion sales volume in 2020 – a company record;

sales volume in 2020 – a company record; 380 brokers;

15 offices located in key areas of Oregon and SW Washington

and Over 20% market share in Bend, Oregon

Expanding to Ashland, Oregon next

The firm's affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty offers a global referral network with over 24,000 sales associates in 1,000 offices, located in 75 countries. In 2020, $150B in sales was generated worldwide. The Sotheby's International Realty network and effective advertising programs allow properties in Oregon and SW Washington to be thoughtfully marketed into key buyer feeder markets that include cities in California, Washington, and Arizona.

