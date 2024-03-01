Promotion Meeting of the Qianhai Plan Held in Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region held a promotion meeting of the Overall Development Plan for Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (the Qianhai Plan).

The Qianhai Plan, released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on December 21, 2023, details Qianhai's future development, covering areas including development goals, spatial layout, industrial development, business environment, urban construction, quality life, and governance model. It aims to enhance Qianhai's role of a demonstration and leading area in the construction of the Greater Bay Area, as well as further deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, according to the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

At the meeting, Wu Shulin, Director General of the Department of Regional Economy of the NDRC, first comprehensively introduced the current situation of Qianhai's development and construction, and the overall requirements to implement the Qianhai Plan. That is, the mission to step up Guangdong-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation, and expand development fields for Hong Kong. Wu then systematically elaborated on specific measures in industrial development, business environment, urban construction, public services, institutional mechanisms, and other areas.

Wu said that in the next step, NDRC will work with relevant departments of the central government, and fully support Guangdong and Shenzhen to deepen the comprehensive cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, taking the implementation of the Qianhai Plan as an opportunity. Such support and cooperation are also expected to make new contributions to Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and its in-depth integration into the overall development of the country.

Tsang Kwok-wai, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR government, said that the Qianhai Plan is of great significance to the high-level construction of Qianhai and the Greater Bay Area, and in-depth reform and opening-up and comprehensive high-quality development of the country. Meanwhile, the Qianhai Plan also provides support and guidance for the Hong Kong SAR government to practice "One Country, Two Systems" and maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

According to Tsang, the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone is an important carrier to support Hong Kong's advantageous industries in expanding the mainland market, as well as a gateway for mainland companies to use Hong Kong as a platform to explore the international market. The exchanges will help Hong Kong to consolidate and enhance its positioning as the international finance, shipping, and trade center, and the international aviation hub, and boost local economic and social development. Hong Kong will continue to support Qianhai in playing its pioneering role, and promote more policy innovations and breakthroughs.

"The Hong Kong SAR government will continue to take actions proactively, and establish links with Greater Bay Area cities to deepen cooperation based on each other's strengths. We will break through the difficulties and barriers on the path of development, and roll out more measures promoting the exchanges of people, goods, capital, and information, so that talents, companies, and every average citizen from Hong Kong and the rest of the world can seize the broad opportunities of the Greater Bay Area. Meanwhile, we will support Greater Bay Area cities to access the international market, fully leveraging Hong Kong's role as the two-way international platform of 'bringing in' and 'going global'. Hong Kong will always be ready to serve the motherland's development with its strengths." Tsang said.

