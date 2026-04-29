Promotion of Bobby Young to the Position of Chief Investment Officer at Standard Energy Solutions

Seasoned Leader to Drive Strategic Partnerships, Innovation and Growth

COLUMBIA, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Energy Solutions (SES) is excited to officially announce the promotion of Bobby Young. Bobby Young has been elevated to the position of Chief Investment Officer (CIO), a key leadership role within the organization.

Robert W. Young CPA, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer, Steve Welsh, stated "For the last several year, SES has been implementing its long-term vision to expand energy solutions and services for our customers through the addition of battery storage, EV charging and digital load control systems. As the energy industry and consumer needs evolve, SES is taking the next step to accelerate our strategic plan by expanding whole-home service offerings with HVAC, roofing, stand-alone battery storage, hydrogen fuel cells and flexible project financing. The transition of Mr. Young into the role of CIO is a critical piece related to the success of that plan."

After a 25-year career in multiple, high-level managerial positions with regional and national construction firms, Young joined the company in 2015. This was immediately following the acquisition of the Standard Energy Solutions brand from its parent company, Standard Solar. After coming onboard, his initial focus was driving the requisite financial transition, but his involvement soon morphed into the critical operations role as Chief Operations Officer. During his 10-year tenure in that position, the company successfully scaled an operational structure that has seen 300%+ compounded annual growth in revenues and profitability. In addition, SES was successful in building a culture of continuous improvement, industry-leading quality and a proud employee-centric organization.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of Chief Investment Officer while continuing my responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, a dual capacity that will allow us to strategically accelerate Standard Energy Solutions' long-term vision," said Bobby Young. "This expanded role is a testament to our commitment to pioneering a clean, sustainable, and secure energy future by identifying key partnerships, acquisitions, and technological advancements that will directly benefit the communities we serve."

As Chief Information Officer, Bobby will be specifically tasked with a series of critical responsibilities designed to propel the organization forward. His role will extensively involve the process of identifying potential opportunities and conducting thorough analyses of these opportunities. These opportunities will encompass areas such as forging impactful strategic partnerships with other entities and organizations, as well as exploring possibilities for strategic corporate acquisitions that align with our long-term objectives. Additionally, Bobby's purview will extend to recognizing and evaluating potential technological advancements that can be adopted or developed to enhance our capabilities. Furthermore, he will dedicate significant efforts to uncover and assess prospects for enhancing operational efficiencies throughout our systems and processes, aiming for optimal performance and resource utilization. All of these vital activities and strategic explorations are fundamentally designed to contribute significantly to the advancement of our strategic mission. This mission is centered on the ambitious and essential endeavor of creating a future where energy is clean, sustainable, and secure. The mission is critical for safeguarding against material price fluctuations, service disruptions and system vulnerabilities. The primary beneficiaries and target of this expansive mission are the countless families residing throughout the specific DC/Maryland/Virginia metropolitan region, for whom a reliable, environmentally responsible, and safe energy supply is paramount.

Bobby will also continue to fully retain his current role as the Chief Financial Officer. In this executive capacity, he will further continue to be responsible for the crucial task of providing invaluable leadership and strategic guidance to all segments and every individual within our entire company. This unbroken continuity ensures the sustained perpetuation and maintenance of his considerable, pervasive, and ongoing influence throughout the complex operational structure of the organization.

Standard Energy Solutions (SES) is headquartered in Maryland and has operations in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. We are a professional renewable energy solutions EPC that serves residential customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information about the company, please visit us at https://www.standardenergysolutions.com/.

If you are interested in teaming up with us on this journey or for more information about opportunities with Standard Energy Solutions, please contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Standard Energy Solutions