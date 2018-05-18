Promotion of New Director of Operations at TEEL Construction, Inc.

Adam is a 3rd generation construction career professional. He grew up working in the field for his father's company before making the move to fast-tracked commercial interiors as a Superintendent in 2007. Shortly thereafter he brought his leadership strengths into the office as an Assistant Project Manager with TEEL Construction in 2008, only to be promoted to a Project Manager with a structural concrete contractor where he developed his skills over the next 4 years. Adam returned home to TEEL in 2014 where he had previously progressed from Project Manager to Senior Project Manager while directly overseeing the successful completion of more than 90 projects.

"TEEL has been blessed having people like Adam on our team," said TEEL's Founder and CEO Parker Teel. "We look forward to seeing what great things our Company will become with Adam helping at the rudder."

