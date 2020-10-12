"Promotion on Cloud" Events Call for Global Attendance at the 128th Canton Fair

At these events, China Foreign Trade Centre is introducing 50 exhibition sections featuring 16 product categories at the Canton Fair, demonstrating its registration process, functions at the fair's digital platform such as instant communication, sourcing request, business card management.

Canton Fair Facilitates Full Market Access though Promotion on Cloud

Many buyers at the Canton Fair come from the North American market. In past years, the business communities from these countries have expanded their cooperation with Chinese companies through the Canton Fair, benefitting all parties.

Darlene Bryant, Executive Director of Global SF, an economic development initiative connecting Chinese companies to San Francisco Bay Area investment opportunities, has attended almost every edition of the Canton Fair where she was able to discover China's latest industrial development trends. She noted that the virtual Canton Fair played a unique role in restoring the China-US bilateral trade relationship after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canton Fair's Promotion on Cloud events also cover Latin American countries.

Gustavo Casares, President of the Ecuadorian Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber has organized groups of Ecuadorian buyers to attend the Canton Fair for over 20 years. The virtual Canton Fair provides Ecuadorian companies with an excellent opportunity to develop business contacts with high-quality Chinese companies without the hassle of travel. He believes that this innovative model will help local businesses actively respond to the current economic situation and achieve their business objectives.

Canton Fair Empowers Opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative

The Canton Fair has been committed to deepening the economic cooperation and exchanges between China and the countries leveraging the "Belt and Road" Initiative (BRI). As of September 30, the Canton Fair's Promotion on Cloud events were hosted in 8 BRI countries like Poland, the Czech Republic and Lebanon, attracting almost 800 attendees, including buyers, business associations, entrepreneurs and media.

Pavo Farah, Deputy Director of International Relations Section of the Confederation of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic, noted the virtual Canton Fair has brought new opportunities for companies to find economic and trade cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue to support Czech companies and businessmen to attend the Canton Fair as a group.

The Promotion on Cloud events will continue in Israel, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Egypt, Australia, Tanzania and other countries, attracting additional BRI buyers to explore trade opportunities through the Canton Fair.

