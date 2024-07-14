Promotions on Fanttik products in Amazon Prime Day and TikTok "Deals For You Days"

HOUSTON, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16-17, during Amazon Prime Day, and extending until July 21, Fanttik is thrilled to offer promotions on a range of top-tier products. Additionally, during the TikTok Deals For You Days (July 9-18), we will feature select items starting from only $28.99! This is an incredible opportunity for our customers to experience our products at unbeatable prices.

Save up to 50% OFF on Fanttik products in Amazon Prime Day and TikTok “Deals For You Days”

Fanttik, a brand renowned for its innovation and excellence, has been endorsed by NASCAR drivers, won the prestigious SEMA Global Media Awards, and received glowing reviews from a myriad of esteemed YouTubers over the years.

"Our mission at Fanttik is to provide high-quality products that improve our customers' lives, whether it's through automotive accessories, DIY tools, or outdoor camping gear," said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. "We are proud to have received the IF Design Awards, and with our expanding presence in major retailers like Walmart, Costco, and BestBuy, we are closer to our users now more than ever!"

Taking advantage of this event, Fanttik is offering these exclusive discounts on both Amazon and TikTok to give back to our loyal users. Here are three flagship products featured in this sale:

X8 Apex Tire Inflator: A must-have for every car owner, the X8 Apex is a powerful, portable tire inflator designed for quick and efficient inflation. With its user-friendly interface and compact design, it's perfect for on-the-go use and ensures you're always prepared.

V8 Mate Car Vacuum: Keep your vehicle spotless with the V8 Mate, a high-performance car vacuum that tackles dirt, dust, and debris with ease. Its powerful suction and versatile attachments make it an essential tool for maintaining a clean and comfortable ride.

E1 Max Screwdriver: Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike, the E1 Max Screwdriver offers precision and power in a sleek, ergonomic design. With multiple settings and a robust motor, it makes any repair or assembly task a breeze.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals! Visit us on Amazon and Fanttik website from July 16 to 21 to take advantage of these incredible discounts and experience the innovation and quality of Fanttik products for yourself.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect outdoor adventure. In a short span of time, it has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media, and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media , Samcrac , and Silver Cymbal , to name a few. Its inflator model won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, and had immense success in the 2023 SEMA Show. In the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, Fanttik sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kyle Weatherman four times, one being the exclusive partner, most recently with NASCAR Cup Series' Noah Gragson in 2024. Fostering the motto "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen," Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience.

SOURCE FANTTIK