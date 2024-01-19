PROMOUNTINGS® Announces Acquisition of AQUA TRAINING BAG®

News provided by

Promountings LLC

19 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promountings, a leading boxing fitness equipment design & manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Aqua Training Bag, the original water-filled training bag brand. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Promountings ongoing commitment to better service clients globally.

The acquisition of Aqua Training Bag is expected to help customers package mounts + bags for their studios & home gyms. This will present great opportunities to scale faster and optimize logistics. Our customer crossover will also help reach more clients globally.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition brings to Promountings and our valued clients," said Royce Negron, President of Promountings. "By combining our strengths and expertise, we are well-positioned to revitalize the Aqua Training Bag brand with new exciting products, enhance current ones and enter the large retailers around the world. Our companies are vertically integrated and now will work cohesively in the same ecosystem perfectly positioned for growth."

"Our mission remains simple: create results for our customers' customers. Aqua Training Bag more than fulfills this mission and we look forward to being a part in their customers' physical success for years to come," said Kyle Putzstuck President, CPA, CTP of the Trunnion Group.

About PROMOUNTINGS

Sports mounting equipment is our specialty. We design, manufacture and sell shock absorbing punching bag mounts for commercial gyms and in home use. In addition, we offer other unique fitness equipment such as Aqua Training Bags. Find mounting equipment for all types of heavy bags, speed bags, banana bags and MMA bags from Promountings.com. Our heavy bag mounts can be used for all different bag styles from lightweight punching bags up to 250lbs. Our high quality punching bag mounts and heavy bag hangers are built and assembled in the USA. They are easy to install and are the most durable mountings available today for the boxing, kickboxing, fitness and MMA markets.

About AQUA TRAINING BAG

Aqua Training Bag is a leading, global supplier of highly engineered water filled punching bags for the boxing boutiques, big box gyms and at-home gym markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Promountings LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.