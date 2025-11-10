PROMPERÚ Achieves Record Engagement at IMEX America 2025, Strengthening Peru's Position as Latin America's Leading MICE Destination

Peru's 13th consecutive participation showcased its Meaningful Meetings platform, generating unprecedented planner engagement, full-capacity presentations and expanded interest from North American buyers

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) announced exceptional results from its participation at IMEX America 2025, held from October 7–9 in Las Vegas. In its 13th consecutive year at the fair, Peru achieved its strongest presence to date, marked by record planner attendance, consistently full on-stand programming and growing demand for Peru's high-end incentive, meeting and congress capabilities. The delegation's activations — including a curated culinary showcase that became one of the most talked-about features of the stand — reinforced Peru's global reputation as a destination where event quality, culture and purpose converge.

PROMPERU at IMEX Americas

Under its Meaningful Meetings proposition, PROMPERÚ highlighted how Peru enables MICE organizers to deliver programs that not only perform logistically, but also generate lasting cultural, environmental, and community impact. This narrative resonated strongly with North American, Latin American and European buyers seeking destinations with both strong infrastructure and distinctive experiential value.

Record Participation and High-Value Engagement

This year marked Peru's strongest IMEX America performance to date, set against a fair that once again demonstrated its role as one of the most influential gatherings in the global meetings and events industry. IMEX America 2025 welcomed more than 6,000 buyers from 74 countries and over 17,000 total participants, driving over 92,000 one-on-one and group appointments across the show floor.

Within that high-volume environment, Peru stood out for both scale and depth of engagement. Peru recorded its highest-ever number of scheduled meetings at over 400, reflecting sustained interest from planners seeking culturally resonant and logistically seamless incentive and congress programming.

The delegation also delivered more stand presentations than in any previous year, with every session reaching full capacity and prompting extended discussions with buyers and media. Immersive activations — including the mirrored LED walls, reflecting the soul of our country through sound, color and motion; the unique "retablo" installation; curated Pisco cultural showcases; and the culinary tasting series — became standout features of the fair, consistently drawing planners who were seeking fresh, purpose-driven program concepts.

This momentum reflects a notable rise in demand from North America and Latin America, reinforcing Peru's position as the region's leading hub for incentive travel, executive retreats, and global association congresses.

A Strong Multi-Sector Delegation

The Peruvian delegation at IMEX America 2025 brought together leading representatives from across the country's MICE ecosystem, including The Luxury Collection Peru, Hyatt Centric San Isidro, JW Marriott Lima, JW Marriott Cusco, Swissotel Lima, Pullman Lima and Manto Hotels, and The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, with additional representation from AC Hotel Lima, Aloft Lima, Courtyard by Marriott, and Fairfield by Marriott under the Marriott International portfolio. The delegation also included four destination management companies—BE PERU, VIPAC DMC, Metropolitan Touring Peru, and Peru Jamuy Travel—as well as both the Lima Convention Bureau and the Iquitos Convention Bureau.

Strategic Alignment & Forward Focus

IMEX America remains a cornerstone of PROMPERÚ's MICE strategy across priority markets including the United States, Canada, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile. This year's participation also served to benchmark Peru's competitive advantage within Latin America and to identify market segments where legacy-driven incentive and congress programming is rapidly expanding.

During the fair, PROMPERÚ also engaged in strategic partnership discussions, including preliminary coordination on joint activities with relevant players of the North American market.

Peru's Enduring MICE Advantage

Peru stands apart in the global MICE landscape thanks to a combination of geographic advantage, sophisticated infrastructure and cultural depth that few destinations can match. As the only Pacific-facing capital in South America, Lima offers convenient hub access and year-round reliability, supported by one of Latin America's most modern convention centers and a network of nearly 10,000 four- and five-star rooms. Across the country, organizers can design multi-tiered incentive and meeting programs that flow seamlessly between the Andes, Amazon, and Pacific coast—pairing luxury rail journeys and river expeditions with world-renowned gastronomy, revitalized heritage sites, and transformative cultural experiences. Peru's proven ability to host major global summits, coupled with award-winning hospitality and destination support from PROMPERÚ's dedicated MICE team, ensures that events in Peru deliver not only exceptional execution, but also meaningful impact and memory.

Next Steps

PROMPERÚ will now initiate targeted follow-up with all qualified leads, advance congress and incentive program proposals and finalize prioritized FAM itineraries for 2026. The organization will also support Peruvian partners in converting early-stage opportunities into confirmed business. These coordinated efforts reinforce Peru's commitment to hosting high-impact events that generate lasting economic, cultural, and community value, strengthening its position as a destination where people, purpose and place come together.

For more information, visit https://meetings.peru.travel/en .

About PROMPERÚ

PROMPERÚ, the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism, leads the country's global positioning as a premier MICE destination. Through strategic partnerships, modern infrastructure, and curated experiences, PROMPERÚ ensures that events hosted in Peru inspire, connect and deliver lasting impact.

