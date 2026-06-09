PromptBio Launched All-New Agentic AI Platform For Life Sciences, Turning Scientific Intent Into Executable Experiments

The PromptBio Platform combines conversational AI with multi-agent orchestration to accelerate discovery from hypotheses to insights

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PromptBio, a California-based leader in AI for life sciences, announced the launch of the All-New PromptBio Platform, an Agentic AI designed to help scientists accelerate discovery from hypotheses to insights.

PromptBio: The Agentic AI Platform for Life Sciences Speed Speed

The platform combines a conversational AI interface with a multi-agent orchestration system, enabling researchers to design and execute complex analyses through natural language. By automating workflow design, data analysis, and result interpretation, the platform significantly reduces the time and technical overhead traditionally required for computational research.

At the core of the platform is PromptBio's proprietary Chief Scientific Orchestrator (CSO), which coordinates specialized AI agents across literature research, bioinformatics, multi-omics analysis, protein science, and drug discovery workflows.

Key platform capabilities include:

Deep Research — Explores scientific literature, biology, and therapeutic opportunities through AI-powered research synthesis

— Explores scientific literature, biology, and therapeutic opportunities through AI-powered research synthesis Collaborative AI Agents — Coordinate complex analyses through specialized agents

— Coordinate complex analyses through specialized agents Conversational Interface — Translates research questions into executable analytical workflows

— Translates research questions into executable analytical workflows Reproducible Reporting — Generates transparent workflows, data visualizations and structured scientific reports

PromptBio supports research across life sciences, from biological discovery and multi-omics analysis to protein engineering, therapeutic development, and translational research. In platform demonstrations, researchers submit a scientific question and receive a complete analytical workflow — from dataset selection and pipeline execution to visualization and reporting — within a single unified environment.

The platform is powered by the same enterprise-grade infrastructure trusted by early-access research teams at organizations including University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Northeastern University, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in South Africa. One UCSF-based researcher commented: "I was impressed by both the speed and quality of the analysis."

"Researchers should focus on scientific discovery, not tool integration and workflow setup," said the PromptBio team. "Our mission is to make advanced biological research as intuitive as asking a question."

The All-New PromptBio Platform is available now. Start a free trial at https://promptbio.ai/

About PromptBio Inc.

PromptBio, headquartered in Pleasanton, California, is an Agentic AI life sciences company that accelerates scientific discovery through autonomous reasoning, multi-agent workflow orchestration, and end-to-end biological data analysis. By combining domain-specialized AI agents with scalable computational infrastructure, PromptBio helps researchers move from scientific questions to actionable insights faster than ever before.

Follow PromptBio on LinkedIn or visit promptbio.ai.

SOURCE PromptBio