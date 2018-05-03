PromptCare Acquires Hometown Oxygen, Expanding its Respiratory Services to the Southeast

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Hometown provides respiratory solutions primarily focused on pediatric patients with invasive vents. It serves nearly 1,100 patients from eight locations throughout North and South Carolina. Hometown CEO Scott Dinning is staying on as an executive.

"Bringing the Hometown team on board will allow us to expand our footprint to the Southeast, an integral part of our strategy," said PromptCare CEO Tom Voorhees. "Scott and the Hometown team share our strong commitment to providing exemplary patient care to those we care for and we are excited to partner with them as we continue building our platform."

"It is an honor and our mission to serve the most fragile among us," said Mr. Dinning. "Hometown Oxygen's core focus has been serving the Pediatric Ventilator population in North and South Carolina. Joining the PromptCare family of companies gives us the platform and the resources to continue to expand these services while continuing to provide hometown homecare in the communities we serve. Tom and the PromptCare team have an excellent reputation within the industry and I am very happy to have our team join PromptCare's team as we continue our expansion in the Southeastern United States."

Hometown Oxygen provides respiratory solutions, primarily focused on pediatric ventilation patients requiring life and nutritional support services in the home. Hometown is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and operates eight locations throughout North and South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.hometownoxygen.com.

The PromptCare Companies, Inc. (www.promptcare.net) is a leading regional provider of specialty respiratory and infusion services. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Clark, NJ, PromptCare serves pediatric and adult patients across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. The Company combines high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a tailored, -high-touch service approach to deliver superior patient care, and is a preferred partner of hospitals, physicians, and payors in managing complex medical conditions such as ALS, chronic lung conditions, and a number of nutritional and autoimmune deficiencies. PromptCare currently serves more than 2000 pediatric and adult ventilation patients and more than 1,400 infusion patients from 23 locations in 12 states.

