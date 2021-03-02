PromptCare Acquires NBN Infusions, Inc.

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PromptCare Companies ("PromptCare" or the "Company"), a leading regional provider of complex respiratory and specialty home infusion services, announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of NBN Infusions, Inc. ("NBN") from its founder, Linda Begley. The acquisition will further expand PromptCare's footprint in the Northeastern United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990, NBN is a Cherry Hill, NJ-based provider of home infusion and respiratory therapy services with a primary focus on managing specialty infusion therapies for patients with complex and chronic conditions.

"Linda has built an impressive business in South Jersey which is a core geography for us," said PromptCare CEO Tom Voorhees. "NBN's patient-first approach to providing care is well-aligned with our values and its focus on specialty infusion therapies is an excellent fit with our strategy."

"We have built NBN over the past three decades to provide the highest quality patient care and we set out to find a partner that would be a good steward of that mission," Linda Begley said. "We are confident we have found the right home for the business in Tom and the PromptCare team."

Goodwin Procter and Polsinelli served as legal counsel to PromptCare. Paragon Ventures advised NBN.

About PromptCare

The PromptCare Companies, Inc. is a leading regional provider of specialty respiratory and infusion services. Established in 1985 and headquartered in New Providence, NJ, PromptCare serves pediatric and adult patients across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. The Company combines high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a tailored, high-touch service approach to deliver superior patient care, and is a preferred partner of hospitals, physicians, and payors in managing complex medical conditions such as ALS, chronic lung conditions, and a number of nutritional and autoimmune deficiencies. PromptCare currently serves more than 3,400 pediatric and adult ventilation patients and more than 1,500 specialty infusion patients from 28 locations in 16 states.

