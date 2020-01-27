PromptCare Acquires Premier Specialty Infusion

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PromptCare Companies ("PromptCare" or the "Company"), a leading regional provider of complex respiratory and specialty home infusion services, announced it has acquired Premier Specialty Infusion ("Premier") from the family of the CEO, Mr. Ashar Hasan. The acquisition will further expand PromptCare's footprint in the Midwestern United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017, Premier is a Hoffman Estates, IL-based provider of specialty home infusion services with a primary focus on managing immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG) for patients with neuroimmunology conditions in select markets within the United States.

"Ashar has built an impressive team at Premier and we are delighted to welcome them into the PromptCare family," said PromptCare CEO Tom Voorhees. "Premier's patient-centric approach is well-aligned with our mission and its focus on specialty therapies is an excellent fit within our current portfolio of offerings."

"We set out to find a partner for Premier that shared our values and we are confident that we found a match in Tom and his team," Mr. Hasan said. "PromptCare, like Premier, is focused on providing the highest quality patient care."

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to PromptCare.

About PromptCare

The PromptCare Companies, Inc. is a leading regional provider of specialty respiratory and infusion services. Established in 1985 and headquartered in New Providence, NJ, PromptCare serves pediatric and adult patients across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States. The Company combines high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a tailored, high-touch service approach to deliver superior patient care, and is a preferred partner of hospitals, physicians, and payors in managing complex medical conditions such as ALS, chronic lung conditions, and a number of nutritional and autoimmune deficiencies. PromptCare currently serves more than 2,900 pediatric and adult ventilation patients and more than 1,300 specialty infusion patients from 28 locations in 16 states.

