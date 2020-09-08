Prompt.io Delivers Text Messaging Capabilities to the Duck Creek Platform and Becomes One of the First to Develop on duckcreek.dev

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , a leading provider of core system solutions to the insurance industry, and Prompt.io ,™ the leader in transactional text messaging, today announced a partnership that will text-enable the Duck Creek Platform. Duck Creek customers can now leverage Prompt.io's best-in-class text messaging capabilities in combination with the ability to capture and exchange structured data to offer an end-to-end, text-led policyholder experience for claims, enrollment, policy updates, and other insurer-critical processes.

"Duck Creek and Prompt.io share a focus on customer experience and flexible platform technology that makes this partnership a great fit," said Phil Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Prompt.io. "Offering transactional texting as a communication channel both helps to meet the expectations of today's policyholder and facilitates the exchange of structured data, reducing cycle times and maximizing automation capabilities in the Duck Creek Platform."

Duck Creek customers can take advantage of the pre-configured integration between Duck Creek Claims and Prompt.io available on Duck Creek's Content Exchange. The integration allows insurers to send notifications and communicate with policyholders via text throughout the claims process. With additional configuration of Prompt.io, Duck Creek customers can offer a branded, text-led mobile experience for FNOL to both communicate and collect the information necessary to complete the claims process. All data collected is seamlessly and securely sent to Duck Creek Claims in real time, further leveraging existing claims process automations to reduce processing times. Text-enabling the claims process extends automation to collecting customer input, thereby allowing a truly end-to-end, touchless claims process.

"We are committed to extending the value of the Duck Creek Platform by growing our partner ecosystem, and we are excited to have Prompt.io among the first to build on our new integration platform, duckcreek.dev ," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner Go-To-Market at Duck Creek. "As text messaging moves from a desired to a required option in insurance, Prompt.io's ability to both offer text messaging and collect information via text make it a natural extension of the Duck Creek Platform."

Prompt.io's API-first approach and configurability, combined with Duck Creek's focus on integration, make it possible to quickly text-enable any portion of Duck Creek.

About Prompt.io

Prompt.io, the leader in transactional text messaging, combines leading text messaging functionality, best-in-class speed and deliverability, with powerful mobile forms and engagement tools, allowing you to communicate and transact with customers more effectively. Prompt.io's focus on simple configuration over development allows even complex deployments and integrations to be completed in just days. For more information, please visit www.prompt.io or email [email protected] .

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

