Pronamel® Partners with Wellness Entrepreneur, Hannah Bronfman, to Launch New Mineral Boost Toothpaste

WARREN, N.J., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare today announced a new product innovation with the launch of Pronamel® Mineral Boost, a new toothpaste that actively helps replenish acid-weakened tooth enamel.

Minerals keep enamel strong and white, Pronamel® helps protect enamel against the effects of acids by delivering fluoride and minerals, making it stronger. Pronamel® Mineral Boost was developed to maximize the effects of fluoride to boost the absorption of calcium and phosphate into the enamel surface for strong, white teeth, while also helping to protect them from sensitivity (with twice daily brushing).

To support the launch of Pronamel® Mineral Boost, GSK Consumer Healthcare has partnered with Health and Wellness Entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, who is the founder of HBFIT.com – a site dedicated to health, beauty and fitness. Bronfman will feature the brand's innovative product launch through a new social media series, #BoostUpYourRoutine, where she'll explore a variety of wellness and oral health topics. The series will integrate the importance of oral health as a part of an overall self-care and wellness routine.

"Ever since my bike accident in 2015 where I broke my four front teeth, I've been hyper aware of how my oral health affects my overall wellness," said Bronfman. "Replenishing minerals in our body is super important and our oral health deserves the same love, which is why I choose Pronamel® Mineral Boost toothpaste."

Unlike Bronfman, a third of Americans don't believe that their oral health has a large impact on their overall health and wellbeing, according to new research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pronamel®*. The 2,000-person study revealed the disconnect in Millennials and Gen Zs' health and wellness routines in relation to their oral health care. Other key takeaways revealed:

SELF-CARE IS TOP PRIORITY DURING A PANDEMIC: Majority (68%) have had a self-awakening above everything else, in fact, 57% revealed that they have spent more time on their self-care/wellness than in the past.

Majority (68%) have had a self-awakening above everything else, in fact, 57% revealed that they have spent more time on their self-care/wellness than in the past. WELLNESS ROUTINES SHOULD MAKE AN IMPACT: 66% agree that investing in their self-care is an investment in their future selves, however, more than half (63%) feel their self-care routine is surface level and does not impact their actual health.

66% agree that investing in their self-care is an investment in their future selves, however, more than half (63%) feel their self-care routine is surface level and does not impact their actual health. ORAL HEALTH IS SELF-CARE: 64% of respondents agree that their oral health is an important part of their self-care routine. In addition, 66% agree that visiting the dentist for a cleaning/checkup is part of their self-care routine.

64% of respondents agree that their oral health is an important part of their self-care routine. In addition, 66% agree that visiting the dentist for a cleaning/checkup is part of their self-care routine. EMBARRASSING TRUTHS: More than half (58%) admitted to not brushing their teeth twice a day, every day and 49% don't take protective measures for tooth enamel and sensitivity.

Bronfman along with additional creators through YouTube Brand Connect will remind others to prioritize their oral health as they do other aspects of their health and wellness like skincare, fitness, and nutrition—emphasizing the importance of an overall preventative wellness routine.

Part of the Pronamel® portfolio, new Pronamel® Mineral Boost is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to strengthen acid weakened enamel and protect against enamel erosion visit pronamel.us and follow Pronamel® on Twitter and Facebook.

*Methodological Notes

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. Millenials and Gen Zs was commissioned by Pronamel and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between March 26, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

