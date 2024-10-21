Delivering integrated expertise across clinical, operational, and technology domains to solve healthcare's most complex challenges.

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexus Advisory, an innovative healthcare consultancy built around real-world expertise, has partnered with StarBridge Advisors, a leading health IT advisory firm specializing in interim management, advisory services, and leadership coaching. This collaboration combines ProNexus' elite network of healthcare professionals with StarBridge's technology expertise, offering end-to-end healthcare consulting that spans clinical, operational, and technology domains.

ProNexus Advisory and StarBridge Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide End-to-End Healthcare Consulting Solutions

ProNexus and StarBridge provide fractional, interim, and project-based support across acute care, post-acute care, ambulatory care, health plans, and health tech companies, leveraging a shared model that brings together independent consultants with real-world experience. Built on efficiency, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, this partnership ensures that healthcare organizations receive solutions tailored to their unique needs.

The power of this partnership is in how ProNexus and StarBridge unify their expertise, combining technology consulting with clinical and operational leadership to offer an integrated solution that modernizes healthcare while ensuring processes are efficient, scalable, and effective. This partnership provides a single source for addressing complex challenges and transforming organizations into tech-enabled systems focused on clinical outcomes and operational excellence.

"We are excited to partner with ProNexus because we share a common belief: that practitioners with deep, real-world experience are best positioned to drive results for healthcare organizations," said David Muntz and Sue Schade, Co-founders and Principals at StarBridge Advisors.

ProNexus and StarBridge offer a full-service solution that empowers healthcare organizations to achieve their goals efficiently while minimizing costs and delays. By tapping into a combined team of more than 350 elite healthcare leaders, clients benefit from real-world solutions that improve operational efficiency and outcomes.

"This partnership reflects our shared belief that healthcare organizations need support from advisors who have walked in their path," said Don Rowe, CEO of ProNexus Advisory. "Together, we provide the industry with a comprehensive, adaptable, and cost-effective solution."

About ProNexus Advisory

ProNexus Advisory seamlessly connects healthcare organizations with independent consultants who have long-term, accomplished careers in clinical and operational leadership. Founded on the belief that consultants with real-world experience bring more value to healthcare organizations, ProNexus connects clients with advisors who have already walked in their path. This collaborative community of elite consultants simplifies finding expert teams to solve challenges more efficiently and cost-effectively. ProNexus consultants support the full spectrum of healthcare, including acute, post-acute, ambulatory, health plans, and health tech startups. With a rapidly expanding network of experts across the U.S., ProNexus offers a fresh approach to healthcare consulting while empowering independent consultants to thrive.

About StarBridge Advisors:

Founded in 2016, StarBridge Advisors was formed with a specific vision: to collaborate with leaders and innovators to help advance healthcare with technology-enabled solutions. Their team works closely with the C-suite, including CIOs and others, to assist organizations on their journey. Since its inception, StarBridge has supported a diverse array of healthcare providers and vendors, delivering interim IT leaders, advisory services, and leadership coaching across the healthcare continuum.

StarBridge's national presence is a testament to the breadth of their work, which spans providers, vendors, and payers. Their team of experienced IT leaders—many of whom have served as CIO, CMIO, CNIO, CTO, or CISO - brings practical, unbiased, and honest advice to every engagement, always prioritizing the client's interests.

Media Contacts:

ProNexus Advisory

Donald Rowe

[email protected]

(781) 535-5023

www.pronexusadvisory.com

StarBridge Advisors

Sue Schade

[email protected]

www.starbridgeadvisors.com

SOURCE ProNexus Advisory