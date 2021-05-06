PRontheGO: How To Pitch A Journalist - A Survey On The Trend Of DIY PR

28% of journalists reported an increase of small business founders or startups directly reaching out to them—in the so called trend of "DIY PR".

34% of journalists actually prefer when the entrepreneur reaches out to them directly, instead of a PR consultant as the middle (wo)man. However, the majority of journalists don't mind—as long as the pitch is relevant to their medium and audience.

79% of journalists confirm that email is the best way to reach out to them—21% also respond to pitches over social media.

"Don't call if I don't respond. Send another email. Don't expect free publicity, genuinely have a news angle for your story," says columnist and journalist at Australia's Herald Sun Susie O'Brien.

"Real-life case studies are my favorite to feature," says Stacy Caprio, publisher of the entrepreneurial platform Her.CEO, on the question of what kind of stories they are looking out for.

"Stories that have substance and offer the reader knowledge, inspiration, awareness and an innovative perspective," says Greece-based wellness and travel journalist Alexia Amvrazi, who writes for Insights Greece amongst other outlets.

On the question of how can a founder create a pitch that catches your interest, Daniel D. Gutierrez, Editor-in-Chief and Resident data scientist for insideBIGDATA.com, says "Describing relevant news, press releases are best. Make sure pitches are based on familiarity with our news outlet, e.g. we are about technology, NOT Cannabis!"

"A direct email to my name from somebody who knows what I'm doing (checked out my LinkedIn profile) and offers a clear new idea or a smart business concept which fits to my work," says fashion journalist Barbara Markert, who contributes amongst other outlets to The Spin Off.

"State what makes your offering unique, include why it's great news for right now and have publish-ready images available as well as 1–2 sources interviews," says award-winning journalist Ruksana Hussain.

Entertainment news reporter and media coach Kayley Hamilton advises to keep clearly in mind "It is not a journalist's job to promote you."

