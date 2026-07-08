Pronto Corporation files complaint against Lane Transit District (LTD) and motion asking FTA to vacate its April 28 determination allowing LTD to operate the Oregon Country Fair (OCF) Shuttle Service (July 10-12, 2026)

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto Corporation ("Pronto") announced today that on June 29 it filed with the FTA a complaint against LTD and Motion to vacate FTA's Apr 28 determination to allow LTD to operate the OCF shuttle service.

Pronto contends that its filings raise important legal and regulatory questions regarding the administration of the Charter Rule and until those questions have been answered, the Apr 28 ruling would create a precedent that would substantially weaken the fundamental protection extended to private operators by Congress under 49 CFR 604 Charter Rule.

"We respectfully ask FTA to answer the legal questions and consider factual issues presented in our pending Motion and adjudicate the complaint we have filed against LTD before the OCF shuttle service begins," said Kumar Shah, President and CEO of Pronto Corporation. "The permission granted by FTA to LTD overlooked material information, FTA overstepped its authority, failed to adjudicate the complaint against LTD, and incorrectly concluded that private operators were unable to perform the service."

For media information package containing its complaint, motion to vacate, timeline of proceedings, and related background materials click here.

About Pronto Corporation

Pronto Corporation (Accelar, Inc.) is a transportation technology and mobility services company specializing in charter transportation and demand-responsive mobility solutions. Through its Pronto Journeys Mobility Platform – www.ProntoJourneys.com - the company integrates online booking, dispatch, tracking and payment technologies with a nationwide network of transportation providers serving special events, educational institutions, corporations and group travel. Pronto has coordinated more than 60,000 charter trips serving over 2.5 million passengers throughout the United States.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

650.249.7418

SOURCE Pronto Corporation