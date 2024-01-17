Pronto Fulfillment Establishes East Coast Headquarters in Manassas, Virginia

Boosalis Properties Facilitates Acquisition: Pronto Fulfillment Secures Property in Recent Transaction.

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Manassas welcomes the arrival of an esteemed international food distributor, Pronto Fulfillment, as it relocates its East Coast headquarters. The acquisition of a 31,847 square foot building set on approximately 4.5 acres, sold for $5.9 million, marks a significant step in the company's expansion strategy.

Aerial view of warehouse workers Working and Walking in a Distribution Warehouse
Pronto Fulfillment is renowned for delivering premium wellness solutions worldwide, boasting multiple international locations. With plans to anchor its presence in the Northern Virginia market, the company's relocation underscores its commitment to growth and community investment.

CEO of Pronto Fulfillment expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, "We are eager to initiate operations in Virginia. As long-time residents, investing in our local region has always been a priority. We are thrilled to bring job opportunities and substantial investments into this area."

Anticipating the creation of dozens of jobs, Pronto Fulfillment aims to recruit talent from the local community. The company is poised to make substantial investments in the newly acquired space, further solidifying its commitment to the region's economic development.

"The City of Manassas works hard to attract and retain new private sector investment and jobs," said Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.  "We're thrilled to welcome Pronto Fulfillment to our community and are looking forward to their opening and continued growth."

Regarding the transaction, Thomas Veltsistas, the agent from Boosalis Properties LLC involved in the deal, mentioned, "I am excited about Pronto Fulfillment's move and the opportunities it brings. This relocation signifies a pivotal moment for both the company and the City of Manassas." 

