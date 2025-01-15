Pronto Housing Announces SOC 2 Type II Compliance

— Pronto's Commitment to security, confidentiality, and availability demonstrates focus on protecting customer and user data —

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto Housing — a leading affordable housing Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform — achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards.

A SOC 2 audit report demonstrates to Pronto's current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Achieving this milestone is a testament to Pronto's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, confidentiality, and availability.

"We are thrilled to announce our SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring our commitment to providing secure, dependable solutions to property teams and residents across the country," said Christine Wendell, Co-Founder & CEO of Pronto.

The audit was completed with the help of Vanta, the leader in the Trust Management space, to help us automate the collection of our audit evidence. Vanta provides us with the strongest security foundation to protect our customer data.

Pronto was audited by Advantage Partners. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that Boom is undertaking all security best practices for service providers tasked with handling customer data.

About Pronto Housing:

Pronto Housing is the first and only off-the-shelf affordable housing compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Pronto Housing's mission is to make affordable housing leasing and compliance faster via tech-enabled solutions, an expert compliance team and a customer centric approach. Pronto Housing's investors include PSP Partners, Fifth Wall, Wilshire Lane Partners, Nine Four Ventures, and angel investors from leading affordable housing brokerage firms, developers and investors.

To learn more, visit www.prontohousing.com .

