Pronto Insurance launches strategic national expansion backed by data pioneer

After opening more than 20 new sites in the last year, Pronto now operates over 200 locations across the Lone Star state. With their site selection process fully powered by SiteZeus, a retail technology platform leveraging the latest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Pronto has the data and analytical power it needs to build out its California and Florida markets quickly and strategically.

Pronto has now claimed many prime locations in California by leveraging the demographic and location data built into the SiteZeus platform, which is designed to consider the most important, individualized variables driving retail success. That means Pronto is entering these new markets with an already-thorough understanding of who its future customers are. Users have access to the most up-to-date and accurate big-data insights all in one place. By combining its specific performance data with renowned data providers, the Pronto team can visualize the revenue potentials of new markets rapidly and with a simple, user-friendly map interface— among various other SiteZeus features.

"SiteZeus empowers us to make the most out of our data, to extract exactly what we need for big-picture decisions and daily tasks," Carlos Varela, Franchise Development Manager at Pronto, said. "We can create hyper-specific reports within minutes that would otherwise take weeks, freeing up so much time and manpower that we can further invest in growth."

"Pronto Insurance first used SiteZeus to maximize their growth within Texas, and it was incredibly successful for them. We're thrilled we can continue to support them in their next stage of growth," Hannibal Baldwin, SiteZeus Co-founder and Co-CEO said. "They're a testament to how flexible and versatile our platform is for growing companies."

In short, SiteZeus helps Pronto understand the most important factors that drive high-performing locations, and then mimic that success anywhere in the country. The key to a successful big-data partnership is marrying the unique insights of the business owners with the computational prowess of artificial intelligence. The two come together to flesh out intuitive predictions with data-based confidence.

Pronto is identifying partners to lead in its California and Florida expansion, and is offering a 100% reimbursed Franchise fee for franchisees that open four locations in any of their markets, by the end of the year. The offer is being launched at the Multi-Unit Franchise Conference, Booth #139, April 3-6 in Las Vegas, NV.

Contact Carlos Varela, Franchise Development Manager at carlosarmando.varela@prontoinsurance.com for more information.

About Pronto Insurance:

Pronto Insurance is the leading provider insurance products for the Hispanic market. Pronto was founded in 1997, established the MGA in 2004, started franchising in 2009, and was acquired in late 2014 by a private equity firm based out of New York. They offer value-focused customers a better way to buy non-standard insurance through high-profile retail locations with friendly and fast customer service. Pronto Insurance is recognized as one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities, and is focused on the growing Hispanic market, promoting franchise diversification. Learn more at www.prontofranchise.com.

About SiteZeus:

SiteZeus is the leading SaaS cloud-based location intelligence technology platform available, building higher intelligence around location based decisions by pioneering the use of firsthand machine learning and artificial intelligence. Combining your expertise, the power of big data, and a data agnostic database architecture, with a truly unique and interactive user experience, SiteZeus allows individuals and organizations to mitigate risk, discover efficiencies, and interpret actionable insight from technology that analyzes more data points than humanly possible. For more information, visit www.sitezeus.com.

