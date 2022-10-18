Pronto Media Group Founder to be Panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto Media Group's Founder, Ayesha (Ash) Shehryar, has been selected as a panelist for the Google Cloud sponsored session, "How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud, and Reduce Burn," at TechCrunch Disrupt.

"I am honored to be part of this innovative panel sponsored by Google Cloud at TechCrunch Disrupt. Founding Pronto Media Group has been one of the highlights of my career. Our innovative automated video content platform enables business users to create professional-quality videos quickly, effortlessly, and cost-effectively. Google Cloud has been an outstanding partner by providing the support and enabling technologies required for meeting our platform objectives," said Ash Shehryar , Pronto Media Group's Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer.

TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place in San Francisco on October 18–20, 2022, debuts exciting startups, introduces game-changing technologies, and discusses what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers exceptionally talented and bright entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, networking, and more.

Details of the session can be found on the TechCrunch Disrupt site, and the session outline is below.

"How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud, and Reduce Burn" will be held on October 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.–10:50 a.m.

Building and running a startup has become even more daunting and challenging. How can you build fast while also managing your burn in the current investment landscape? Hear from successful startups as they discuss: personal stories, battle scars in the journey to accelerate scale, managing volatility, the unknown in a changing investment landscape, the importance of metrics and being smart about how and where you build, and how you can get support and scale up.

About Pronto Media Group

Based in Denver, Pronto Media Group's innovative automated video content platform was created to help organizations grow their social media audiences and customer base with highly-engaging video content. Pronto Media Group helps organizations create unique, quality videos fast and cost-effectively. Learn more and sign up at getpronto.ai .

Media Contact:

Kristen Ranta Haikal Wilson

Advisor & Fractional CMO

[email protected]

720-431-0772

SOURCE Pronto Media Group