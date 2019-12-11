Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc. Partners With FlowCentric Technologies

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc. ("PSA") is pleased to announce it has partnered with FlowCentric Technologies to deliver its advanced business process management (BPM) platform FlowCentric Processware.

PSA will utilize FlowCentric Processware to complement its existing Pronto Xi ERP software offering with innovative digital form-based BPM applications designed to assist companies in controlling and extending business processes. This secure web-based application provides the opportunity for both internal and external (B2B partners and suppliers) business processes to be supported and seamlessly interact with a company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

Immediately, PSA will advance procure-to-pay and contract management processes for its select mining and natural resource industry clients. As mining companies are generally stock exchange-listed and often geographically dispersed, tight purchasing and contract controls are required throughout the mining lifecycle, from exploration, construction and through to production. FlowCentric Processware provides an opportunity for mining companies to quickly regulate spending through intuitive custom form applications that help overcome process limitations in an easy-to-use customized end-user experience.

"Managing business processes is a primary concern for all of our clients," says Andrew Morley, Chief Operating Officer of PSA. "Our partnership with FlowCentric Technologies allows us to quickly leverage Processware to provide clients with sophisticated BPM solutions, adding tighter controls where necessary or extending their reach to external partners. We are excited to see clients' processes develop and the robust business processes that we will uncover."

"FlowCentric Technologies is very excited about the partnership with PSA as we believe this alliance will complement new and existing Pronto clients in Africa, North America, and Australia," says Jacques Wessels, Chief Executive Officer of FlowCentric Technologies.

"It has been a privilege to work with PSA employees as each interaction demonstrates their attention to detail and commitment to successfully executing tasks that reflect a very high standard of professionalism. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with PSA."

Pronto Solutions Alliance will begin the delivery of FlowCentric Processware solutions immediately. To learn more about PSA's business process management solutions or to schedule a software demonstration, please visit http://www.psainc.ca or email us at info@psainc.ca.

About PSA

Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc. (PSA) helps business clients reach and exceed their potential through industry-focused implementations of Enterprise Resource Planning software. PSA is the leading North American reseller of Pronto Xi ERP Business Software with offices located in Toronto, Canada, and Minneapolis, USA, and satellite offices located worldwide.

Editorial contacts

Ann Fry

(+1) 289 290 4428

info@psainc.ca

About FlowCentric Technologies

FlowCentric Technologies develops and supports the digital process automation software FlowCentric Processware. This proprietary software is used to streamline and automate business operations in numerous industries across the globe. A diverse range of companies, from large corporates to mid-markets, rely on FlowCentric Processware to keep their business running smoothly.

Editorial contacts

Heather McDade

(+27) 010 0204488

talk2us@flowcentric.com

