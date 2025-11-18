Pronto Supplement Manufacturing and Fulfillment Nominated for Industry Innovation Award at White Label World Expo 2025

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto supplement manufacturing and fulfillment has been nominated for the prestigious Industry Innovation Award at the 2025 White Label World Expo . The nomination recognizes companies pushing boundaries with bold ideas, unique solutions, or breakthrough technology that drives real industry change. Judged by senior executives from globally recognized retail and e-commerce brands, the award spotlights leadership in product development, technology advancement, and customer experience innovation.

The Industry Innovation Award specifically honors organizations making measurable impact through game-changing services. Pronto's nomination reflects its comprehensive approach to supplement manufacturing that combines speed, scalability, and quality control under one roof. The company's US-based facility houses both production capabilities and fulfillment operations, creating seamless integration from formulation to final delivery.

Pronto Supplement Manufacturing and Fulfillment Combines Speed with Quality Standards

Pronto distinguishes itself through proprietary systems that address critical industry challenges. Lot tracking technology ensures items ship based on expiration dates, maintaining product freshness while reducing waste.

"This nomination validates our commitment to solving real problems for health and wellness brands," said Vaida Dziaugiene. "We've built our entire operation around eliminating the traditional friction points in supplement manufacturing and fulfillment. Our clients shouldn't have to coordinate between multiple vendors or sacrifice speed for quality."

Supplement Manufacturing Innovation Through Integrated Technology

The company's in-house research and development team works directly with brands to create custom formulations or adapt stock options. This integrated approach eliminates lengthy communication chains between separate manufacturing and fulfillment providers. Fast turnaround times stem from streamlined processes where formulation, production, packaging, and order fulfillment occur within the same facility.

Supplement fulfillment operations support both human and pet wellness products, allowing brands to diversify their offerings through a single provider. The platform handles varying order volumes without compromising accuracy or speed, accommodating seasonal fluctuations and growth trajectories.

The White Label World Expo will announce award winners during the 2025 event. The expo brings together retailers, brands, and service providers shaping the private label and white label industries.

Pronto provides end-to-end supplement manufacturing and fulfillment services from its US-based facility. For more information, visit ProntoUS.com .

SOURCE Pronto