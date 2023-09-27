Prontopia Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Business Video Solution, Simplifying Video Creation Cost-Effectively

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prontopia , a visionary in the field of AI-driven technology, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize video production for businesses. Leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence, Prontopia empowers users to create engaging videos in under 60 seconds for $50 or less per video. No other video creation platform on the market matches Prontopia's distinctive features, all powered by proprietary AI technology.

Prontopia's integrated suite of features streamlines video creation, promoting efficiency and cost-effectiveness. By providing businesses with the tools to effortlessly transform ideas into captivating, professional-grade videos and commercials within minutes, Prontopia equips companies to optimize their marketing efforts and foster meaningful connections with customers through tailored and custom content.

Co-founded by Sherry Akhtar, Ash Shehryar, and Will Feldman, Prontopia was born out of the recognition that businesses often grapple with the challenges of video production—difficulties, expenses, and time constraints. And yet, in today's fast-paced digital landscape, where people's attention spans are shorter than ever and there is so much competition, it is imperative for businesses to look for ways to engage their audience effectively in order to thrive. Using video content is a strategy that has emerged as an instrumental tool for marketing and communications teams to engage and stay connected with their customer bases.

The demand for video creation tools is surging. Global internet traffic is projected to reach 1.8 trillion gigabytes per month this year, with video accounting for 82% of that traffic, according to a study by Cisco . Factors such as high-speed internet, mobile devices, and social media are further fueling the growth of the video creator tool market. According to a recent report , a staggering 96% of marketers consider video an essential component of their marketing strategy.

"Our mission at Prontopia is to empower businesses to shape the future through the art of video storytelling. Its impact is far-reaching and all-encompassing because it's a versatile tool, applicable to any industry and business, resulting in tangible benefits," says Sherry Akhtar, Co-founder and CEO. "Our AI-powered platform revolutionizes the video creation process, simplifying intricate productions into effortless stories," adds Ash Shehryar, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

Prontopia offers unmatched value by seamlessly integrating existing content into new videos using advanced algorithms, thereby automating video efforts across all marketing engagements in a matter of minutes. Thus, it empowers users to efficiently manage their video campaigns.

Its unique features, including a proprietary video engine (IP), aspect ratio conversion, digital asset management and auto analysis for information labeling will transform content creation. Prontopia is also designed for seamless API compatibility, facilitating effortless integration with other platforms (Video as a Service / VaaS), and was designed with security in mind, providing top-tier data protection and compliance.

Prontopia is the sole video generator platform that offers a robust localization feature, which allows unlimited customizations of videos based on address, demographics, or other relevant factors. Whether local franchises, regional stores, automotive dealerships, or any business with the need to localize content, Prontopia can customize videos for multiple locations with just a click, which not only saves a lot of time and effort, but also ensures that the content resonates with targeted audiences effectively.

Will Feldman, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, says, "Prontopia is committed to delivering high-quality video at a fraction of the cost. I'm particularly excited about our proprietary customization feature for localized video content because localization is a logistical nightmare in traditional video production, plus it takes an inordinate amount of time."

During its beta stage, Prontopia garnered numerous accolades and prestigious recognitions. Notably, the company was awarded a $250,000 advanced industries grant by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Prontopia was also a finalist in both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Colorado Companies to Watch competition and was the winner of the WE Global & Antares Capital & Patron Society Fellowship Program. Additionally, Prontopia is integrated within both the Google and Microsoft ecosystems, underscoring its advanced technological capabilities and seamless integration potential.

For more information about Prontopia and its game-changing video production platform for businesses, please visit www.prontopia.com

About Prontopia:

Prontopia is an innovative SaaS technology platform that harnesses the power of AI to simplify and streamline video production for businesses. With a commitment to delivering high-quality video at an affordable cost, Prontopia empowers businesses to bring their creative potential to life and connect with audiences through the art of video storytelling. Founded by Sherry Akhtar, Ash Shehryar, and Will Feldman, Prontopia is revolutionizing the way businesses approach video content creation.

