Proof, a women owned and operated California cannabis leader, racks up the wins at the 2023 Emerald Cup

17 May, 2023

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof, a leading California cannabis wellness brand, took home three 1st place prizes at this year's Emerald Cup, more than any other brand in the competition. The annual competition is known as the premier in the industry, where Californians show that decades of experience and expertise result in the very best cannabis products in the world.

Proof dominated in all categories the company entered, and celebrated by bringing nine staff members onstage, all women, to accept the awards. Proof wins include: Best Tincture for the Bazillion Drops, Best Alternative Cannabinoid Tincture for the CBG Drops, and Best Wellness Product for the CBG Capsules. These exciting Emerald Cup wins follow two big wins in the 2022 competition, Face Serum for Best Topical and CBN Drops in the Alternative Cannabinoid category. Only the second year entering the competition, Proof continues to set a high standard for cannabis wellness products.

Speaking with an armful of trophies, Proof's CEO Julie Mercer-Ingram said "This is what it looks like to be a women-led company. We listen to our customers, we execute consistently, and we build deep relationships with partners. We celebrate these wins today, and will continue to lead the California industry and bring our expertise to new markets."

An enigma in the industry, Proof has outpaced its competition since 2016 by remaining fully independent, bootstrapped, lean, and customer-focused. Majority women-owned and operated, Proof is known for innovation and execution, dominating the wellness categories with tinctures, capsules, extracts, and topicals. Other cannabis companies continue to cast about, trying to find a "path to profitability", while Proof has demonstrated positive EBITDA since 2017 and continues to reinvest profits into growth and sustainability.

Proof continues to focus on customers' needs. In the next two quarters, Proof will release several new innovative products. Proof is currently in talks with several potential partners to bring its success to other states and nations. For more information visit proofcannabis.com

Contact information:
Julie Mercer-Ingram, CEO
[email protected]
(707) 757-9984

