Proof Analytics Elects F500 CFO Kevin Moriarty to Board of Directors

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof Analytics has elected Kevin Moriarty to its board of directors. Moriarty is a highly regarded Fortune 500 chief financial officer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Moriarty was comptroller and then CFO of Honeywell Aerospace, the largest business unit inside Honeywell International. He subsequently served as CFO of global technology solutions provider Avnet and supply chain software leader Blue Yonder, (formerly JDA Software).

Moriarty said, "Business leaders see budgets as an investment deal. We want accurate projections on time to value and ROI, and we expect to see dependable evidence that those returns were realized. We want to know that we are investing to maximize impact and business value. Companies like Salesforce, United Healthcare, Samsung, Johnson Controls, and many others are gravitating to Proof's groundbreaking analytics software because it checks all the big boxes for both the C-suite and operational teams: Proof is very fast, highly scalable, completely affordable, and exceptionally accurate. I'm very happy to join the Proof team as a board member."

Mark Stouse, CEO and chairman of the board, said: "As Proof continues to grow, a major priority has been the enhancement and elevation of our board and governance structure. Our recent addition of such a strong Fortune 500 business leader like Kevin Moriarty is part and parcel of the big steps we're making in our company and our corporate governance."

Moriarty earned a degree in finance and accounting from Rutgers University. He and his family live in Arizona. Moriarty's board term at Proof begins March 1, 2021.

