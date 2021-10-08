Proof® and Miss America Join Forces to Empower Women Ahead of Period Action Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Proof®, an innovative feminine wellness company, known for meticulously designed, expertly constructed period products, and lauded "best period underwear" by Glamour, Forbes and Oprah magazines, announced its official partnership with the Miss America Organization to celebrate Miss America's centennial and cultural evolution through female empowerment and education. The partnership launches on October 8th, ahead of Period Action Day on October 9th, a national day of advocacy and action established by Period.org to raise awareness and funds to eradicate period poverty and empower women globally.

To celebrate the launch of their partnership, Proof® will donate 100 percent of proceeds to the Miss America Organization on October 8.

Plus, in a nod to Proof® and Miss America's shared commitment to empowering and educating women nationwide, Proof will help fund college and post-graduate scholarships for Miss America candidates in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Miss America is one of the largest sources of scholarships for women nationwide.

"We are thrilled at the chance to support Miss America in its centennial year to help make a powerful impact on the education and self-esteem of this next generation of women," said Jodi Caden, CEO and Co- founder of Proof. "This organization's mission is wonderfully aligned with our modern values of female confidence and empowerment."

"As thought leaders in the female empowerment space, we at the Miss America Organization are so excited about our partnership with Proof® because it speaks to our mutual belief in bolstering women's self-esteem, education, and career growth," said Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board, Interim President and CEO. "Together, we're taking 'we've got your back' to a brand-new level."

To learn more about Proof and Miss America's partnership, visit www.shopproof.com/missamerica.

About Proof®:

Proof is a female empowerment company, founded by the "sisterpreneurs" of the revolutionary maternity and post-partum brand Belly Bandit®. Their mission is to provide a best-in-class line of leakproof, worry-free underwear that empowers women to leak less and live more, and currently they offer the only triple-patented leakproof underwear on the market. With a history of disrupting and revolutionizing the market, the sisters and co-founders of Proof and Belly Bandit create products that make women's lives better. Now let them show you Proof. For more information on Proof, please visit www.shopproof.com and get social on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About The Miss America Organization:

The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) (4), is one of the most recognizable household names in America working to empower young women through education and service. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 licensed state organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The organization awards more than five million dollars in cash scholarships and millions more in-kind per year through national, state, and local programs. For more information, visit https://www.missamerica.org.

About Period.org:

PERIOD. was founded in 2014 by Nadya Okamoto and Vincent Forand, two high school students in Portland, Oregon. Proudly youth-led for the next six years, the organization grew to hundreds of volunteer chapters around the nation and world. In 2020, with Vincent already moved on to other endeavors, PERIOD separated from Nadya Okamoto, and grew in staff capacity and Board governance, hiring a new Executive Director and senior leadership. Ensuring that programming centers youth activists and BIPOC voices, a Youth Advisory Council was added to organizational leadership. Today, PERIOD's headquarters are still located in Portland, OR with additional warehouse facilities in Tennessee, and staff located throughout the US. PERIOD annually distributes millions of menstrual products for free to people in need and helps support a network of hundreds of PERIOD chapters, youth-led organizations and product distribution partners. For more information, visit https://www.period.org/.

Media contact:

Leah Zeffren

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

310-734-7834

SOURCE Proof

Related Links

http://www.shopproof.com

