Proof® Announces Nationwide Expansion of Unders Line into CVS

Leakproof Period Underwear Brand Broadens Access to Affordable Period Care Products

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the innovative powerhouse period underwear brand, Proof®, has announced the expansion of their more affordable collection, Unders by Proof®, into CVS Health Corporation (CVS), one of the leading retail pharmacies in the country. This Women's Health Month, Unders by Proof® will officially hit shelves at over 3000 CVS stores and online at cvs.com, increasing access to reusable period care for all.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Proof®'s line of solution-based underwear, Unders by Proof, at CVS stores," said Jodi Caden, CEO and Co-founder of Proof®. "We are proud to offer affordably priced reusable period underwear to empower women and teens nationwide to leak less and live more."

Unders by Proof® styles that will be available at CVS include a classic leakproof brief, a leak-resistant thong, and a leakproof teen brief perfect for those just getting started with their periods. Each style comes in a black colorway, in sizes XS to XL for adults and S to L for teens, and retails for $17.99 to $29.99, in-store and online at https://www.cvs.com/shop/brand-shop/u/unders-by-proof. The critically acclaimed brand has been coined "best period underwear" by Glamour, Forbes, and Oprah magazine, and is now sold across the country at retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon.

To shop and learn more about Unders by Proof®, visit your local CVS or shop online at https://www.cvs.com/shop/brand-shop/u/unders-by-proof.

About Proof®:

Proof® is a best-in-class period underwear and shapewear line that empowers women to live more and leak less. They currently offer the only triple-patented leakproof underwear on the market. The brand is committed to creating products that — like your bestie or sister would — have your back (and booty) always. Proof® was founded by the Caden Sisters, who also founded the revolutionary maternity and post-partum brand Belly Bandit®. With a history of disrupting and revolutionizing the market, the 'sisterpreneurs' and co-founders of Proof and Belly Bandit create products that provide women with solutions and support. For more information on Proof, please visit www.shopproof.com and on social on Instagram, and TikTok.

About CVS Health:

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels, and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media Contact:

Meg Sillivos

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

650-421-6774

SOURCE Proof®