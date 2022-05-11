Proof® Announces Nationwide Expansion of Unders Line into Walmart

Trailblazing feminine wellness brand widens access to sustainable leakproof period and incontinence underwear at world's leading retailer

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Proof®, an innovative feminine wellness company, known for meticulously designed, expertly constructed period products, and lauded "best period underwear" by Glamour, Forbes and Oprah magazines, announced its more affordable collection, Unders by Proof, is officially expanding chain-wide into over 4,000 Walmart stores starting May 14th, 2022 to increase accessibility to reusable period care for all.

"We are thrilled that Walmart is expanding their intimates offerings to include Proof's award winning, best in class, solution-based underwear to their customers," said Jodi Caden, CEO and Co-founder of Proof. "Together we're helping shoppers gain access to an even wider selection of reusable period care products they need at an affordable price point they can rely on. This expansion into the world's leading retailer will help us continue fulfilling our mission of helping more women and girls lead confident, worry-free lives."

Unders by Proof offers a basic brief underwear style in a black colorway with sizes ranging from XS to XL, and absorbency options ranging from light, to moderate, to heavy (online only), retailing for $19.97, $29.97, and $34.97 respectively, both in-store and online at Walmart.

To shop and learn more about the Unders by Proof line of underwear at Walmart, visit https://proof.love/walmart.

About Proof®:

Proof is a female empowerment company, founded by the "sisterpreneurs" of the revolutionary maternity and post-partum brand Belly Bandit®. Their mission is to provide a best-in-class line of leakproof, worry-free underwear that empowers women to leak less and live more, and currently they offer the only triple-patented leakproof underwear on the market. With a history of disrupting and revolutionizing the market, the sisters and co-founders of Proof and Belly Bandit create products that make women's lives better. Now let them show you Proof. For more information on Proof, please visit www.shopproof.com and get social on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media contact:

Leah Zeffren

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

310-734-7834

SOURCE Proof