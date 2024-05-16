Proof Energy Announces Commercial Launch of ClearTherm™ Range Defender™

Breakthrough Zero Emissions Heater

Maintains Winter Driving Range of Battery Electric Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof Energy Inc. today announced the commercial launch of its ClearTherm™ Range Defender™ for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The patented catalytic oxidation heater delivers zero emissions heat to vehicle HVAC systems, preserving the energy stored in batteries for propulsion and maintaining driving range even in sub-zero winter temperatures.

While the number of BEVs continues to grow and the battery technology continues to improve, bus and truck fleet operators consistently report that it's very challenging to operate BEVs in winter with reductions in driving range of 30% or more.

"To address this industry problem our ClearTherm™ Range Defender™ uses readily available, low-cost renewable ethanol fuel and Proof Energy's patented catalytic oxidation technology to deliver zero emissions heat without draining vehicle batteries." said Vlad Kalika – CEO, Proof Energy.

Proof Energy has appointed Coulomb Solutions Inc ("CSI") as its exclusive sales partner for ClearTherm™ products. "CSI is excited to partner with Proof Energy to bring ClearTherm™ to the North American market. It is the only zero emissions solution that restores the winter driving range of our customers' commercial electric vehicles." said David Mazaika – CEO, Coulomb Solutions Inc.

"Proof Energy is delighted to partner with CSI. As a leading supplier of commercial EV powertrain components, and the exclusive North American distributor for CATL Lithium-Ion batteries for commercial vehicles, CSI already works closely with many ClearTherm™ OEM and fleet customers." said Tim Dummer – President, Proof Energy.

Both Proof Energy (Booth # 3610) and CSI (Booth # 3601) will be presenting the ClearTherm™ Range Defender™ at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo (05/20-23 in Las Vegas): www.actexpo.com

About Proof Energy: www.proof-energy.com

Founded in Fremont, California in 2020 Proof Energy is commercializing next-generation Metallic SOFC fuel cell technology developed by the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL).

Proof Energy's breakthrough fuel-agnostic M-SOFC range extenders use low-cost renewable hydrogen carrier fuels including ethanol, methanol and ammonia to deliver cost-competitive carbon-neutral solutions for transportation and stationary power applications.

In response to immediate customer needs Proof Energy is commercializing its zero emissions ClearTherm™

Range Defender™ heater in 2024.

