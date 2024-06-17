PROOF Hard Ice Cream and Lipman Brothers Share Out-of-the-barrel Thinking

First-ever Regulated Alcohol Level (5% ABV) Ice Cream Becomes

Newest in Lineup for Tennessee's Distributor of Choice

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PROOF Hard Ice Cream — Announces the appointment of Lipman Brothers LLC, Tennessee's oldest distributor, liquor license No. 1, to represent this innovation of smooth, creamy ice cream with the satisfying warmth of five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV). Lipman Brothers was founded at the repeal of Prohibition and was the first distributor of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey. The company is known to introduce various products such as cigars, hemp-infused, and nonalcoholic beverages. Lipman Brothers is excited to be the first to market PROOF Hard Ice Cream as the exclusive distributor in middle and east Tennessee.

PROOF Hard Ice Cream is the first company to combine smooth creamy ice cream with the satisfying warmth of five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV), producing its ice cream in small batches to ensure an indulgent experience you can taste and feel.

"The opportunity to represent PROOF with its super-premium quality and exceptional taste, along with its branding and packaging, is the foundation for tremendous success," says Robert Lipman, Chairman & CEO of Lipman Brothers, LLC.

PROOF's Chief Commercial Officer, Rick Gillis, echoes Lipman's enthusiasm. "We are thrilled and honored to partner with Lipman Brothers to be the very first wholesaler in Tennessee to launch PROOF Hard Ice Cream. Nashville is an ideal market to bring our exciting, intersectional indulgence to a city that thrives on bringing people together to celebrate good times, music, entertainment, and culinary experiences."

The first company to combine smooth, creamy, super-premium ice cream with a sultry kick of 5% ABV, PROOF produces its ice cream in small batches and freezes it at 20˚ below zero to ensure a consistent texture and indulgent satisfaction in every bite. And, thanks to Lipman Brothers, PROOF Hard Ice Cream will be available in Tennessee in six unique, cocktail-inspired flavors — Chocolate Cherry Manhattan, Chocolate Espresso Martini, New York Cheesecake Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri Spritz, Sweet Caramel Old Fashioned, and Tropical Piña Colada.

About Lipman Brothers LLC

Established in 1939, Lipman Brothers was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee. With an extensive wholesale portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, bottled water, mixers, Riedel crystal and cigars; Lipman Brothers has proven leadership in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers' corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, with additional facilities in East Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience and bars/restaurants.

About PROOF Hard Ice Cream

PROOF Hard Ice Cream has pioneered a new dessert category with its innovative union of regulated levels of alcohol and creamy, premium ice cream, using proprietary formulas and production techniques to create a five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV or 10 Proof) collection of flavors based on classic cocktails. PROOF's signature creamy texture is a result of having less air than other leading brands. PROOF currently distributes its ice cream in tamper-resistant containers to adults 21 and older in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, California, and Tennessee, with additional states coming soon, as well as the opportunity to purchase online beginning this summer. A leader in social responsibility and responsible consumption, PROOF is a Universal Women-Led™ Certified Company headquartered in Columbia, S.C.

Please Spoon Responsibly.

PROOF Hard Ice Cream, 5% Alc. by Vol. PROOF Hard Ice Cream is a registered trademark of Liquorum Holdings 2024. All rights reserved. Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

Contact

For information about PROOF Hard Ice Cream, please contact Rick Gillis, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected]. And for information about Lipman Brothers, please contact Mia Bennett, Digital Marketing Manager, at [email protected].

SOURCE PROOF Hard Ice Cream