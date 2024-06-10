PROOF Hard Ice Cream Plays to Crowds at Summerfest 2024

First-ever Regulated Alcohol Level (5% ABV) Ice Cream Available at Wisconsin's Summerfest

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PROOF Hard Ice Cream, in partnership with Summerfest 2024, will delight visitors of the Wisconsin music festival this June and July with single servings in four different flavors of its lush, lively, and ultra-creamy, 5% alcohol-by-volume dessert experience.

One of the country's largest outdoor music festivals, Summerfest 2024 offers a unique, nine-day concert experience over the course of three consecutive weekends this June and July. With over a million attendees, Summerfest also presents a prime opportunity for PROOF to connect memorably with festival goers. From the back of two customized PROOF Hard Ice Cream bicycle carts, the company will mobilize its freezers to bring the scoop to the masses. In keeping with its unique cargo, this bespoke delivery system is designed to surprise and delight, bearing the gift of a refreshing treat in the form of its super premium ice cream creation.

The first company to combine smooth, creamy ice cream with the satisfying warmth of five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV), PROOF produces its ice cream in small batches to ensure an indulgent experience you can taste and feel. PROOF Hard Ice Cream will be available at Summerfest in four unique cocktail-inspired flavors — Sweet Caramel Old Fashioned, Tropical Piña Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri Spritz, and Chocolate Espresso Martini — and offered in the new, 100ml self-serve containers.

None of this would be possible without PROOF's Wisconsin distribution partner, M Shiraz LLC. Established in 2008, M Shiraz is a premier distributor of fine wines and spirits with more than 2,000 customers served by 11 sales representatives throughout the state of Wisconsin "As a Milwaukee-based alcohol wholesaler, we cannot convey our level of excitement and pride to be handling distribution for this iconic music festival," glows Mark Schraith, the owner of M Shiraz.

About PROOF Hard Ice Cream

PROOF Hard Ice Cream has pioneered a new dessert category with its innovative union of regulated levels of alcohol and creamy, premium ice cream, using proprietary formulas and production techniques to create a five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV or 10 Proof) collection of flavors based on classic cocktails. PROOF's signature creamy texture is a result of having less air than other leading brands. PROOF Hard Ice Cream is currently available in six flavors: Chocolate Cherry Manhattan, Chocolate Espresso Martini, New York Cheesecake Martini, Sweet Caramel Old Fashioned, Strawberry Daiquiri Spritz, and Tropical Piña Colada. PROOF currently distributes its ice cream in tamper-resistant containers to adults 21 and older in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, with additional states coming soon, as well as the opportunity to purchase online beginning this summer. A leader in social responsibility and responsible consumption, PROOF is a Universal Women-Led™ Certified Company headquartered in Columbia, S.C.

Please Spoon Responsibly.

Proof Hard Ice Cream, 5% Alc. by Vol. Proof Hard Ice Cream is a registered trademark of Liquorum Holdings 2024.

