Proof Introduces Proof Teen

The only triple-patented leak proof™ period underwear brand on the market launches its sustainable line of period underwear for tweens and teens

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Proof®, the trailblazing feminine wellness company, known for meticulously designed, expertly constructed period products, announced its official expansion into the teen aisle to help new menstruators feel comfortable, confident and protected against leaks all cycle long. The brand's newly launched Proof Teen line offers reusable, sustainable, and affordable period undies in extended teen and tween sizes and bright new colors and styles.

Every pair of underwear in Proof's Teen line has the brand's signature triple-patented Leak-Loc™ technology built in for superior leak proof™ protection that's discreetly hidden in layers so thin, they feel like a regular pair of undies. Teens can live their life to the fullest feeling protected through long school days and busy after school activities; Proof Teen's moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fibers will keep them feeling dry, while helping to fight odors all day.

The new re-usable line of underwear also provides teens with what they demand –– a more sustainable solution to period care for the good of the planet. With 20 billion pads and tampons ending up in North American landfills each year that take 800 years to decompose, making the switch to Proof's teen line is a no-brainer for the next generation of young women.

"We are thrilled to unveil our line of sustainable teen underwear that offers adorable new styles and unbeatable protection to help make every girl's time of the month stress-free," said Jodi Caden, CEO and Co-founder of Proof. "Proof Teen has super-absorbent undies for every phase of her flow to make stain anxiety a thing of the past. From first periods at sleepovers to surprise spotting in band practice or heavy periods that start in the middle of Algebra, we've got her covered!"

Proof's teen line offers function and style for every girl's unique needs, with absorbencies that range from Super Light (holds up to 1 panty liner), to Moderate (holds up to 3 regular tampons) to Super Heavy (holds up to 5 regular tampons) in three new colorways including Aqua, Purple and Tie-Dye, in addition to their classic Black colorway. The new styles include a super-light Everyday Bikini ($19), moderate Teen Brief ($25), moderate Teen Boyshort ($35) and super-heavy Teen Hipster ($33).

To shop and learn more about the Proof Teen line, visit https://shopproof.com/pages/teen-home.

About Proof® :

Proof is a female empowerment company, founded by the "sisterpreneurs" of the revolutionary maternity and post-partum brand Belly Bandit®. Their mission is to provide a best-in-class line of leak proof™, worry-free underwear that empowers women to leak less and live more, and currently they offer the only triple-patented leak proof™ underwear on the market. With a history of disrupting and revolutionizing the market, the sisters and co-founders of Proof and Belly Bandit create products that make women's lives better. Now let them show you Proof. For more information on Proof, please visit www.shopproof.com and get social on Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube.

Media contact:

Leah Zeffren

The Co-Op Agency

[email protected]

310-734-7834

SOURCE Proof®