Proof Launches SFDR Compliance Solution to Private Market Investors

ZURICH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) reporting is now available in the Proof platform, offering an automated & comprehensive way to achieve continuous SFDR compliance.

Proof, a pioneering impact intelligence platform, announces the launch of an end-to-end SFDR Compliance module for investors to comply with new European regulatory requirements. Using a hybrid approach of automated digital tools with expert advisory & consulting services, Proof's SFDR offering includes:

Guided SFDR Checklist and Knowledge hub to avoid missing critical steps and compliance requirements Ongoing PAI Monitoring of your portfolio's progress towards PAI data collection Real-time, sharable reports including automatically generated EETs, detailed audit log, and snapshot of overall required SFDR disclosures Automated gap analysis, proxy planning advisory and integration of proxy data In-app messaging & support from SFDR experts and advisory partners

Proof's SFDR tools provide a single picture of relevant ESG data, documentation, and compliance support for reducing risk across funds and portfolios.

The EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requires private market investors to publicly disclose their ESG performance beginning June 2023. The regulations are designed to increase market transparency and direct capital towards more sustainable businesses.

"The broader opportunity for investors is to showcase how to extend beyond SFDR compliance and into performance. Proof helps clients put SFDR reporting on autopilot so they can focus on measuring the metrics that matter." Kevin Pettit, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Proof.

With Proof investors can expect simplified, tech-enabled guidance supported by market-leading experts, continuous compliance oversight and real-time access to data. This will lower compliance risk, reduce manual inefficiencies and enable fund managers to grow their sustainable holdings.

On the heels of a successful capital raise , Proof is positioned to support purpose-driven investment firms in their efforts to measure and report on their portfolios ESG & impact performance. The online platform includes digital tools to create ESG & impact strategies, select industry standard metrics, align to best-practice frameworks and standards, gather portfolio company data, and gain granular insight into impact performance through a combination of advanced analytics, data visualizations, and innovative digital dashboards.

To learn more about Proof SFDR compliance services and to join SFDR readiness program, visit proof.io/proofs/sfdr .

About Proof

Proof provides the greater purpose-driven economy with the ability to comprehensively view companies' past and predicted performance towards their social and environmental objectives — for transparent, continuous, and dynamic impact management at scale.

