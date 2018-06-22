Proof Media, Inc. ("Proof") Receives Funding from Reflective Venture Partners to Validate Online Media

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof, a blockchain enabled platform that incentivizes its members to research, verify and vote on the truthfulness of content, announced a strategic investment from Reflective Venture Partners, a venture fund partnered with RChain. Proof will use the funding to develop and launch its platform on RChain's highly scalable, decentralized and secure blockchain.

In recent years online content has been weaponized by people, groups, publishers and countries for purposes of generating clicks, character assassination, modifying elections, or lying for the sake of self-interest. To address these issues, Proof was conceptualized with the intent to create a global editorial system, built with the same industrial scaling capabilities of content publishing tools themselves.

Proof is integrating multiple technical concepts, including blockchain technology and cryptographic voting schemes, with theories such as the wisdom-of-the-crowds and applied microeconomics to build a scalable platform which can secure access to truthful content.

Chris Young, co-founder of Proof, believes that "A very important crisis of the 21st Century is going to be securing access to truthful content whether text, video or images. It's with this belief that Proof was created."

Luigi D'Onorio DeMeo, co-founder of Proof, believes Proof's design is what differentiates it from other proposed solutions. "Applying economic incentives in a market-based blind voting system is what differentiates Proof from other content rating & validating concepts. It is our belief that this design will lead to a much more successful elicitation of truth."

"We are thrilled to form this technical partnership with Proof," said Greg Heuss, Managing Partner at Reflective Venture Partners, the investment firm seeded by RChain. Kevin Valentine, Venture Partner at Reflective and Proof board member said, "The continual trend of digital content creation and consumption places a premium on the veracity of information. Proof's platform provides a scalable market-based solution using technology that resonates with the core values of Reflective Ventures and the RChain Cooperative."

About Proof Media, Inc. (Proof)

Proof is a blockchain enabled platform where a community of online members are incentivized to research, verify and vote on the truthfulness of the facts underlying content, such as news articles, and blogs. The Proof platform is presently in the development stage and will be launching an alpha version in Q4 of 2018. For more information about Proof or how to become a member of our community, please visit our website at www.ProofMedia.io.

About the RChain Cooperative

RChain is a fundamentally new blockchain platform rooted in a formal model of concurrent and decentralized computation. The RChain Cooperative is leveraging that model through correct-by-construction software development to produce a concurrent, compositional, and infinitely scalable blockchain. Please visit developer.rchain.coop for more information. https://rchain.coop

About Reflective Venture Partners

Reflective Venture Partners is a privately held and operated investment fund seeded by the RChain Cooperative. It is committed to strategic partnerships and helps fund, incubate, coach, and ultimately build the next generation of blockchain and dApps innovation through RChain and its network. https://www.reflectiveventures.io

