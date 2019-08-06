Proof of Capital-backed FTX Raises $8M for its Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange and Trading Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX, a powerful cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by and for traders, today announced it has raised $8 million in funding from Proof of Capital , Consensus Lab, FBG, and Galois Capital.

Incubated by Alameda Research, a quantitative trading firm that trades up to $1 billion per day and manages over $100 million in digital assets, FTX was developed by a highly experienced team of traders from traditional financial institutions like Jane Street, Susquehanna, and Optiver. FTX provides traders and investment professionals with the most sophisticated futures trading exchange in the digital asset world. Its intuitive and easy-to-use platform offers futures trading, leveraged tokens, and an OTC portal.

"I'm personally very passionate about trading, so FTX is a platform built by traders, for traders," said Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and CEO of FTX. "In creating FTX, I wanted to build a platform for professional traders like me, while also bringing crypto trading to the mass market and first-time users."

FTX was founded by a diverse team of Wall Street and Silicon Valley alumni. Sam was previously a trader on Jane Street Capital's international ETF desk, where he traded a variety of ETFs, futures, currencies, and equities and helped design the firm's automated OTC trading system. FTX's founding members, including CTO Gary Wang, COO Andy Croghan, and others, bring decades of combined experience from leading organizations such as Jane Street, Optiver, Susquehanna, Google, and Facebook.

"I am thrilled to partner with Sam and his team. His love for trading really shows in their product and Proof of Capital is honored to help the company go to market in Asia," said Chris McCann, Managing Partner at Proof of Capital.

FTX supports quarterly and perpetual futures on major cryptocurrencies and altcoins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Binance Coin(BNB), and Tether (USDT), along with various altcoin, midcap, and other indices. In addition to the futures market, investors can also use the FTX platform to make OTC trades on over 20 coins with no fees and instant settlement.

The platform's proprietary technology and trading features make it one of the most liquid cryptocurrency exchanges in the market. For example, FTX's liquidation engine prevents clawbacks by slowly closing overleveraged positions while minimizing market impact. The platform's backstop liquidity provider system also prevents accounts from going below bankruptcy level by automating liquidating and closing down at-risk accounts. FTX's leveraged tokens, on the other hand, provide a way for traders to get up to 3x leverage without having to manage margin or risk getting liquidated. For instance, the leveraged tokens call BULL, BEAR, and HEDGE represent a 3x, -3x and -1x BTC exposure.

Leading up to the capital raise, FTX recently crossed $300 million in total trading volume and launched several new features and products, including spot orders, leaderboards, altcoin index futures, and more. The exchange also issued its native utility token, FTT, which provide holders with a number of unique benefits, such as ⅓ revenue buy and burn, lower trading fees, OTC rebates, and collateral for futures trading.

FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. We strive to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX supports quarterly and perpetual futures for all major cryptocurrencies, leveraged tokens and OTC.

