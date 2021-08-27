Proof of Vaccination Must Now Include Proof of Booster

To obtain their first RealVaccinationID.com card, individuals are asked to provide documentation to prove their vaccination status or legally permissible waiver request. Once validated, a driver's license-sized card featuring highly sophisticated anti–fraud technology is issued to the individual that includes their name, address, date of birth, physical identifiers, photo, and a QR code. Using the QR code on the back of the card, along with a unique access code and PIN number, third parties presented with this information can access digital copies of primary–source documentation to confirm status.

Updating the cards to reflect booster shots is just as simple. When someone receives a booster, they can submit their documentation to CastleBranch, whose team of experts will verify the documentation. CastleBranch houses the new information in their protected digital space as a way to help prove status.

"Our understanding of the COVID-19 virus changes with each passing day, requiring a response that also adapts and grows," said Brett Martin, CastleBranch CEO. "With variants come boosters, which requires a form of vaccination proof that can be updated over time. Our RealVaccinationID.com cards were designed to respond to these emerging realities, helping people and organizations as they continue to navigate the new normal."

CastleBranch launched RealVaccinationID.com in January 2021 to save clients in the education, healthcare, and business sectors from the logistical, legal, and liability pitfalls that come with allocating inexperienced internal resources toward implementing a comprehensive vaccination and waiver system. CastleBranch experts review all documentation, create medical and religious waiver processes and forms, and successfully handle sensitive, private information without running afoul of strict state and federal data handling rules and regulations.

The cardholder controls when and with whom his or her data is shared. CastleBranch will never distribute the private data gathered for RealVaccinationID.com cards to third parties.

CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of vaccination and immunization tracking in the United States. With 25 years' experience, the company has tracked, reviewed, and/or stored over 35 million medical documents for a majority of healthcare education programs across the nation. Their solutions have been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing over 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

