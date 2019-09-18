Proof Strategies Adds Christopher Burright as Director of Strategy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Proof Strategies announced the appointment of Chris Burright as its Director of Strategy. In his new role, Burright will lead Proof's work across digital and earned media to develop audience-first, cost-effective digital marketing acquisition and branding campaigns.

"After an eight-month selection process, we are excited to welcome Chris to the Proof team," said Mimi Carter, U.S. General Manager & Sr. Vice President for Proof Strategies. "His ability to meet the needs of clients today and anticipate changes and growth in the communications ecosystem will serve as a brilliant addition to our very successful, burgeoning team."

Prior to Proof Strategies, Burright was the Director of Media Strategy at Kiosk Creative in the San Francisco Bay Area. As the Director of Media Strategy, he designed and oversaw all strategy, both digital and media, for all clients. This included the positioning of these brands as well as conducting research into key audiences and markets to increase return on investment.

"We're thrilled to add Chris to Proof's growing team of almost 200 professionals across our five offices. His natural curiosity coupled with his experience in psychology, social media and the science of motivation make him a great addition to our services for clients," said Bruce MacLellan, CEO at Proof.

Burright began his career at UC Davis Medical Center, where he discovered his interest in applying psychology methods to social media practices. In this role, he designed, revised and conducted multiple experiments evaluating sleep as it related to proper adolescent development and health. He also provided in-depth statistical analysis for all results and wrote formal research articles, which were published in peer-reviewed journals.

Burright also served as the commissioner for the City of Davis for the commission of Aging and Adult Services, providing services for adults with mental illness. He currently holds a seat on the Marin CASA Board of Directors.

"I cannot wait to expand my work into our non-profit and private sector clients," said Burright. "The digital marketing landscape is ever-changing and with that change comes constant opportunity for client growth. My priority will be ensuring that we remain current on these changes so that digital media can provide the same innovative and successful solutions we provide in earned media."

Proof Strategies has just recently added both Consumer Energy Alliance and Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. to its current client roster and continues to build its portfolio of work for Keolis North America, The Mastercard Foundation, FINCA Impact Finance and other organizations who are looking to achieve impact for their members, customers and clients.

Proof Strategies is a communications and marketing agency with a natural curiosity. We build brands and reputations through deep industry and sector knowledge, weaving together strength and experience in public relations, digital marketing, issues management, research, social media, advertising and more.

Ask Better Questions. GET PROOF™

