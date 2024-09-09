Proof Technology and Filevine Announce Inventive Platform Integration for Users of Legal Case Management Software

Streamlined process for process serving, e-filing, and case management

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at LEX Summit 2024 , Proof Technology, Inc., the service of process and e-filing technology platform, announced a new integration with Filevine, a leading legal practice management platform for law firms.

The integration between the two leading legaltech platforms allows Filevine law firm customers to serve legal documents on anyone, at any time, anywhere in the United States using their Filevine case information.

Filevine users simply select the documents to be served, along with the individuals or companies to be served from the relevant Filevine project. They receive real-time updates, including geolocations of each attempt at service, photos and time-stamps, all within Filevine. When the job is complete, the signed affidavits of service and invoice for each job are available in the Filevine project, and the invoice amount is automatically added to the client's bill or case.

"Integrating Proof's process-serving technology into Filevine empowers our customers with a more efficient case management experience," said Filevine's VP of Strategic Partnerships, Erik Bermudez. "This partnership helps law firms save time, reduce administrative burden, and enhance their workflow—all within the platform they trust."

Existing clients of Filevine can immediately leverage this cutting-edge integration for nationwide service of process in addition to integrated e-filing in some jurisdictions coming later this year.

Eric Voogt, Founder and CEO of Proof said, "Through this strategic integration, Proof is expanding on one of its core promises in legaltech: to improve efficiencies and save time for litigators and law firms. We're pleased to offer nationwide service of process to clients of Filevine through this integration and unlock additional benefits for Proof customers who use Filevine today."

More than 10,000 law firms and government agencies use Proof's technology to deliver more than 3,000 documents daily. Documents processed and served through the Proof platform are executed with higher delivery success rates and within shorter time frames than industry averages. Proof's expansive network of process servers reaches across the entire country, including within U.S. territories.

To learn more about this new integration, click here .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal operating system, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify high-stakes legal work. That is why Filevine now offers a full suite of AI-powered solutions built with the legal user in mind. Powering everything from lead intake and e-signatures, to document assembly and case management, to timekeeping, billing, payments and business analytics, Filevine is used by several thousand law firms and legal teams daily to deliver excellence. Filevine is recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list. For more information, visit Filevine .

About Proof Technology, Inc.

Proof Technology through the Proof™ marketplace delivers to the legal industry the only single platform that directly connects law firms, attorneys general and pro se parties with process servers for the physical delivery and e-filing of legal documents. The core platform Proof™ combines machine learning that "reads" court documents and automatically extracts case caption information, geolocation of the closest process server to the defendant's or witness's address, remote printing through an integration with FedEx offices, and real-time, court-specific affidavits that combine case caption information with attempt data captured in the field automatically (geolocations and time/date stamps) and the efforts of the process server (photographs and a description of the attempt). Proof Technology's easy-to-use platform gives legal practitioners a fast, accurate and fully transparent experience that provides real-time updates and jurisdiction-specific documentation of the serve. For more information, visit Proof .

