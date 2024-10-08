Proof Wins Clio Integration Award for Best Practice of Law App

Innovative Process-Serving Platform Recognized for Improving Legal Document Delivery

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof, the service of process and e-filing technology platform, today announced that it has been honored with the Best Practice of Law App Award from Clio, the industry leader in legal practice management software, at the Clio Cloud Conference 2024. This award recognizes apps "built on the most connected platform in legal" that empower lawyers to enhance their performance and elevate their legal practice.

Clio, a leading provider of cloud-based legal technology for lawyers and law firms, held its annual conference known as "ClioCon" in Austin, Texas. The event attracts thousands of legal professionals each year from diverse roles within the legal industry—attorneys, paralegals, office administrators, and legal tech enthusiasts.

"Winning the Best Practice of Law App Award from Clio is a tremendous honor. It affirms our dedication to advancing the legal industry and improving efficiencies with smart technology," said Eric Voogt, Founder and CEO of Proof. "Our goal is to empower law firms by integrating cutting-edge technology into their everyday operations, allowing them to focus more on practicing law and less on administrative tasks."

Since its technical integration in 2021, Clio customers have had access to Proof, enabling them to use trusted process-serving tools directly from the Clio platform, including:

Real-time job tracking with updates on every service attempt, including geolocation, time stamps, and photos.

with updates on every service attempt, including geolocation, time stamps, and photos. Automated documentation that includes signed affidavits and seamless invoicing through Clio.

that includes signed affidavits and seamless invoicing through Clio. Nationwide coverage, enabling law firms to serve legal documents anywhere in the U.S., including U.S. territories.

More than 10,000 law firms and government agencies use Proof's technology, with the platform's combination of automation and real-time data leading to faster and more reliable service of legal documents.

About Proof

Proof Technology through the Proof™ marketplace, delivers to the legal industry the only single platform that directly connects law firms, attorneys general, and pro se parties with process servers for the physical delivery and e-filing of legal documents. The core platform Proof™ combines machine learning that "reads" court documents and automatically extracts case caption information, geolocation of the closest process server to the defendant's or witness's address, remote printing through integration with FedEx offices, and real-time, court-specific affidavits that combine case caption information with attempt data captured in the field automatically (geolocations and time/date stamps) and the efforts of the process server (photographs and a description of the attempt). Proof Technology's easy-to-use platform gives legal practitioners a fast, accurate and fully transparent experience that provides real-time updates and jurisdiction-specific documentation of the serve. For more information, visit Proof .

About Clio

Clio is the leader in legal practice management, trusted by thousands of law firms to manage their operations, from client intake to billing and beyond. Clio's powerful cloud-based platform transforms how legal work gets done, offering tools that drive efficiency and provide greater client satisfaction. Learn more about Clio at https://www.clio.com/.

