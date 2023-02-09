ProofID announces partnership with Fastpath

The partnership announcement follows a recent investment of £15million in ProofID from private equity investors Maven Capital Partners UK LLP and Fastpath's acquisition of ideiio, a leading Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution from ProofID.

Since 2004 Fastpath has been supporting businesses to continuously and seamlessly orchestrate their security, compliance and risk management across multi-site and multi-application environments. By integrating the ideiio IGA toolset, Fastpath provides organisations with the power to create and manage the complete picture of identities and their access, from the enterprise-wide role, right down to the lowest securable object, providing them with unparalleled control over their application risk.

Fastpath joins the roster of ProofID partners that includes IAM vendor Ping Identity where ProofID's technical expertise has earned it the title of Ping Identity Delivery Partner of Year for 4 consecutive years.

With the global IAM market projected to be $25.6 billion by 2027, identity security plays an increasingly critical role in every aspect of digital business. ProofID's relationship with Fastpath with further help to protect customer identities and prevent fraud.

ProofID's CEO Tom Eggleston commented, "We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Fastpath. Building on our existing experience as the leading ideiio integrator, which is now part of Fastpath, we will be able to deliver a much-expanded solution to our customers incorporating the full product offering.

"With these additional tools we can help firms to manage all aspects of their identity and access management from one single place. Our aim is to help our customers to be more productive while becoming more secure, and the partnership with Fastpath significantly enhances the ways in which we can do this."

Charles Snellgrove, CEO Fastpath added, "We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our relationship with ProofID to be a strategic implementation partner for Fastpath. We are delighted to be working with the team who have in-depth knowledge of the market. We select our partners extremely carefully because they are essential in ensuring our customers receive best-in-class advice and guidance to drive quick results from their identity and access controls journey."

About ProofID

ProofID is an identity security partner, integrator and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by Tier 1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 5 consecutive years and ideiio Channel Partner of the Year for 3 years. Learn more at www.proofid.com

About Fastpath

Since 2004, Fastpath has been a global leader in application governance, risk and compliance, enabling organizations to manage and automate the processes around access control and data access risk, quickly and efficiently. In a world full of complexity, Fastpath simplifies audit and compliance activities by helping to swiftly identify, quantify and manage key risks within all major ERP, CRM and HRM systems. Fastpath empowers businesses to seamlessly orchestrate their security, compliance and risk management across multi-site, multi-application environments, helping them make strategic business decisions confidently, knowing their organization is secure and compliant. Learn more at www.gofastpath.com.

