ProofID cements its global prominence in identity-based cyber-security with international recognition.

Jason Wolf, Chief Revenue Officer of Ping Identity said, "Ping is thrilled to award ProofID its Delivery Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year.

"The company has long been an outstanding partner that has invested a lot of time and effort into fostering a significant relationship between our two companies.

"The level of innovation the team has delivered in the past year through the PingOne DaVinci platform, and their analytics dashboards represents their continued impact on the success of our customers."

ProofID has worked hard to build engaging customer experiences with the identity orchestration tool and their own analytics dashboard . Analytics provide customers with a way to track the issues that users are experience when accessing systems in their digital journey – including trouble authenticating, or high dropout rates during registrations. The information can be used to fine tune user journeys and optimise them for better business outcomes.

Tom Eggleston, CEO at ProofID commented, "We are extremely proud of this achievement and thankful for the continued trust that Ping Identity places in us every year. We look forward to continuing our partnership with their team while also developing new ways to protect customer data and create secure digital experiences."

A focus on delivering ground-breaking solutions combined with a comprehensive knowledge of identity security has enabled ProofID to consistently deliver successful projects that exceed expectations. As part of its commitment to excellence, ProofID secured a £15m investment in 2022 from Maven Capital partners to accelerate growth. This investment has enabled ProofID to remain at the forefront of identity security solutions and provide unmatched managed services for customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032881/ProofID_Ping_Identity.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999484/3939171/ProofID_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ProofID