ProofPilot and Verified Clinical Trials Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Participant Integrity in Clinical Trial Recruitment

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and flawless execution, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Verified Clinical Trials (VCT), the world's leading validated research participant registry and verification platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in improving data integrity by reducing the risk of ineligible patients.

VCT facilitates the verification of research participants, reducing risk of duplicate patients in studies. With a commitment to participant protection and data integrity, VCT enhances the reliability of clinical trial data in a way no one else can.

ProofPilot's innovative platform simplifies study conduct by automating clinical tasks, enabling study knowledge management, and eliminating the confusion born from technology proliferation. VCT's integration into ProofPilot simplifies the ability of sites to ensure the integrity of participant eligibility.

"Our goal is to give sponsors the best chance at proving the safety and efficacy of their drugs through workflow automation," says Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "With VCT, we will streamline the sites' ability to ensure the right patient is enrolled in trials."

"At VCT, our mission is to safeguard patient safety and data integrity in clinical trials," says Mitchell Efros, CEO & Co-Founder of VCT. "Our partnership with ProofPilot expands this capability for more sponsors by enabling sites to more easily ensure patient data quality throughout the trial process."

Together, ProofPilot and VCT will drive unprecedented advancements in data quality, ultimately benefiting patients, sponsors, and all research stakeholders.

About ProofPilot

Founded in 2014, ProofPilot enables flawless execution of research with the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and knowledge management. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, eliminating guesswork, reducing protocol deviations at the site and optimizing the overall patient experience. ProofPilot delivers this capability through Site and Patient Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

About Verified Clinical Trials

Verified Clinical Trials is the world's leading research participant registry, dedicated to preventing cross-sponsor duplicate entries and protocol deviations in clinical trials. Leveraging advanced participant verification solutions, VCT enhances recruitment efficiency, safeguards data integrity, and fosters trust among stakeholders in clinical research.

