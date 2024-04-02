ProofPilot Announces Launch of Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and flawless execution, today announced the establishment of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. Comprised of accomplished industry experts and thought leaders, the Strategic Advisory Board will provide counsel and guidance to support the company's innovation.

Members of ProofPilot's Strategic Advisory Board bring a wealth of experience and expertise in clinical research, providing the company 360-degree insights from both customers and end users. With their diverse backgrounds and deep industry knowledge, the Strategic Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in shaping ProofPilot's future impact in industry.

"We're thrilled to have distinguished leaders from the clinical trial field join ProofPilot's Strategic Advisory Board," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Their collective insights and guidance will be invaluable as we navigate the dynamic landscape of clinical trial technology and pursue new opportunities for growth and innovation."

The founding members of the Strategic Advisory Board include Karen Peterson, Founder & Chief Patient Advocate at Karen's Club, Brad Hightower, CEO of Hightower Clinical, and other experts from top 10 pharmaceutical, biotech and retail health companies.

Brad Hightower, CEO of Hightower Clinical, emphasizes the rarity of clinical technology vendors genuinely listening to end users. "Not enough clinical technology vendors are spending the time listening to the end users," says Brad Hightower. "I am very happy to see ProofPilot's inclusive approach to ensure that their technology is built with sites in mind. It's great to be shoulder to shoulder on these meetings with patients and sponsors."

Drawing from her experience as a former clinical trial participant and prominent patient influencer, Karen Peterson, of Karen's Club, underscores the importance of the patient voice. "As a former clinical trial participant, serving on the Strategic Advisory Board provides ProofPilot with critical insight and ensures that the patient voice is involved and represented."

Throughout 2024 ProofPilot will continue to announce new members of its Strategic Advisory Board, ensuring its solutions deliver immediate and long-term value for all stakeholders.

About ProofPilot

Founded in 2014, ProofPilot enables flawless execution of research with the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and knowledge management. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, eliminating guesswork, reducing protocol deviations at the site and optimizing the overall patient experience. ProofPilot delivers this capability through Site and Patient Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

Media contact:

Colleen Yang

[email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot