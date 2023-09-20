PROOFPILOT ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCT UPDATES AT DPHARM 2023

News provided by

ProofPilot

20 Sep, 2023, 09:23 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's leading Clinical Trial Platform, will unveil key product upgrades at DPharm 2023. The new features aim to enhance site staff operations and patient engagement by fully digitizing study workflows. Sponsors can demo these products at booths #14 and #15 and join us in DPharm's Track C Panel on September 21, 2023.

"As clinical trial protocols continue to become more complex, so does the necessity for an all-inclusive, automated orchestration platform to improve the operational experience for site staff and patients," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "ProofPilot aims to meet this need by introducing new, core platform products that position us uniquely in the industry to offer seamless clinical trial experiences that integrate tasks, content, communication, and 3rd party point solutions and services."

New DPharm 2023 Products and Features:

ProofPilot's Patient Solutions:

  • PatientCoPilot: Offers real-time, automated workflows, supporting patients and enabling flawless adherence to study tasks. PatientCoPilot offers precision delivery of DEI-focused content, ensuring higher engagement and lower patient dropout.
  • PatientExplore: A knowledgebase enabling patients to access study-related content effortlessly: visit overviews, site information, and support materials
  • PatientComms: Facilitates HIPAA compliant communication between patients and site staff, providing quick answers to maintain study compliance.

ProofPilot's Site Solutions:

  • SiteCoPilot: Transforms protocol procedures, content and technology access into an automated workflow. This eliminates guesswork to ensure compliant study execution by sites and helps reduce deviations and the chance of protocol amendments.
  • SiteExplore: Provides staff with a digital hub to quickly search study content, including protocols, manuals, and training materials, making manual document searches obsolete.
  • SiteComms: Allows research staff to communicate in real-time with Medical Monitors and CRAs for urgent study related inquiries, expediting decision-making by bypassing email.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. It orchestrates tasks and optimizes workflows, enhancing stakeholder experiences and data quality. The platform eliminates guesswork and research protocol deviations, delivering high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was among the pioneers in offering virtual, hybrid, and in-person research solutions with its Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

Stay up to date on ProofPilot news at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/proofpilot

CONTACT: Mari Longley, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

Also from this source

ProofPilot and Legacy Health Strategies Partner to Scale Patient Engagement Strategies Beyond the Trial

Gerald Sirag Named Chief Commercialization Officer of ProofPilot

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.