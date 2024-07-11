ProofPilot Announces Series C Funding

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, a leading Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), announced the closing of its Series C financing, led by Sopris Capital with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. participating.

"Much of the focus in clinical trial technology has been on data capture and AI, but supporting the clinical trial experience for stakeholders has taken a backseat," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Our strategic advisory board, comprising patients, research sites, and sponsors, is solving the right challenges and needs to modernize experiences for all stakeholders. This repeat investment from our Series B investors recognizes the market's need and provides us with resources to scale and accelerate life-saving therapies."

ProofPilot's platform, StudyCoPilot, centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience. The products and services support key initiatives like improving DE&I, streamlining recruitment & retention, and easing site burden. ProofPilot has scaled its capabilities for enterprise use and has industry leading pharmaceutical clients deploying StudyCoPilot globally.

"The sky is the limit with ProofPilot, and we are excited about investing in the company. We have tremendous confidence in the team and are proud to see some of the world's leading life sciences companies adopt the technology," said Abinav Sankar, Partner at Sopris Capital.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot enhances clinical trials with its Clinical Experience Platform (CXP). The StudyCoPilot platform centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience. Learn more at: https://www.proofpilot.com.

About Sopris Capital

Sopris Capital invests growth equity in technology-enabled business services and SaaS companies solving critical pain points. Sopris partners with fast-growing companies with a validated business model, proven product/market fit, and a strong management team. Learn more at: http://www.sopriscapital.com.

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA"), a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, is one of the most diversified trading, investment, and service enterprises globally. Mitsui & Co. pursues "360° business innovation" across product sales, logistics, financing, and major international infrastructure projects. More information on Mitsui USA can be found at www.mitsui.com/us.

