ProofPilot Bolsters Advisory Board with Appointment of Michelle Everill

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the leading Clinical Experience Platform (CXP) that centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience, welcomes the addition of Michelle Everill, VP, Global Trial Optimization at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and CEO of Michelle Everill Coaching LLC, to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Michelle has over 20 years of diverse experience spanning across data analytics, clinical operations, patient recruitment and feasibility strategy. She has held leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Pfizer and PPD.

"Michelle adds a tremendous amount of knowledge and fresh perspectives to our team," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Her impressive track record in enhancing clinical trial performance and driving significant cost savings will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

As a member of the Strategic Advisory Board, Michelle will provide invaluable guidance on product direction and strategic initiatives to improve the patient, site, and study team experience in clinical trials.

"Joining ProofPilot's Strategic Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to work with a forward-thinking team dedicated to modernizing clinical trials," said Michelle Everill, VP, Global Trial Optimization at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and CEO of Michelle Everill Coaching LLC. "I am eager to contribute my expertise to initiatives that will drive impactful advancements in clinical research, leveraging innovative strategies to improve trial outcomes and patient experiences."

ProofPilot will continue to announce new members of its Strategic Advisory Board, ensuring its solutions deliver immediate and long-term value for all stakeholders.

